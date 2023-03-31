After coming out on the wrong side of close encounters in their last two home games, Willie Peters has challenged Hull KR to underline their progress by beating Leeds Rhinos.

The Robins began the Peters era with back-to-back wins but March has been a tougher month for the Craven Park club.

A welcome victory at Wakefield Trinity last time out leaves Rovers with a 50 per cent win rate after six rounds.

Tonight's home date with the Rhinos gives Peters' men the chance to right the wrongs of the narrow defeats to Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves at Craven Park.

"You want to have as many wins as possible but when you break the season down game by game, we're reasonably happy with what we've done," said Peters.

"We've had some adversity around who's been out but we've said all along that we're a squad and it's a 'next man up mentality'. The pleasing part is that most players that have come in have stepped up.

"We definitely want to get some cohesion now and some consistency around who takes the field without having to chop and change through injury.

"We're heading in the right direction. We've been in every game. The fans asked me to have a team that was competitive and we're doing that.

"Now it's about taking that next step by being smarter in different areas and making sure we win those tighter games. At the end of the day, winning those tight games will get you there (the play-offs) at the end of the year."

Like Rovers, Leeds have had a mixed start to the season amid selection issues.

Peters is wary of the Rhinos after they showcased their attacking ability to end Catalans Dragons' perfect record in a thrilling comeback victory.

"They're a confidence team," said the Hull KR boss.

"They like to play with momentum and if they don't have momentum, they try to get it back with some short-game moments whether it's a kick across field inside their own 20 or a short kick-off or drop-out.

"We'll just control what we can control. We're happy to keep being Hull KR because that's who we've been for the first six weeks.

"You need to be confident going into every game but you also need to respect the opposition. There's no doubt we've got respect for Leeds – they were Grand Finalists last year and have just beaten Catalans.

"From what we've done in the first six games, we're building confidence as well."

The teams met as recently as last month in a pre-season friendly at Craven Park, a match won comfortably by the Robins 26-4.

That performance set the tone for a sluggish start by the Rhinos but they head into the latest encounter in East Yorkshire on the back of three wins in their last four games.

Rohan Smith has called on his side to continue building momentum against a strong Hull KR outfit.

"I'm expecting a battle," said the Leeds head coach.

"They played particularly well against us in their last friendly. They were well and truly up for that and outplayed us that day. They'll have some belief playing against us.

"They've had some good tussles to start the season and played some good stuff. They've been disrupted with injury, like we have, but they'll fancy their chances.

"We're desperate to play well on a regular basis and get some rhythm."

The Rhinos started the season without a whole host of star names – including Harry Newman, Nene Macdoland and James Bentley – but are edging closer to full strength after welcoming back Mikolaj Oledzki.

The England prop has been given the green light to return in round seven following five months out with a shoulder injury.

Oledzki's return leaves Ash Handley and Morgan Gannon as the only two regular first-team players on the casualty list.

It is a far cry from last year when the Rhinos struggled to put a 21-man squad together at times.

"We said in the pre-season that we'll need a squad to have a successful season," added Smith, who is hopeful of getting Handley back for the game against Leigh on April 21.

"It's good to have competition and to be able to pick the team rather than the team picking itself.

