Willie Peters believes Hull KR are well equipped to handle the challenges ahead after gaining valuable big-game experience in recent years.

The Robins host Leigh Leopards on Sunday in a clash between Super League's remaining unbeaten sides before taking on fierce rivals Hull FC twice in April.

Rovers also face defending champions Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos next month.

Peters, whose side have appeared in both major finals and were locked in a battle for the League Leaders' Shield throughout 2024, has backed the Robins to take each challenge as it comes during an exciting period.

"You've got to go through experiences to be able to learn for the next time you're in those situations – and we've been in a few now," said Peters.

"Two weeks ago it was first v second against Saints and I felt we handled that well. A couple of weeks later and you're playing first v second again so not much needs to change, except it's different opposition. They're going to be hungry opposition and I'd like to think we will be as well.

"We're starting to be in these positions more and more having played in some big games. We've got some big-game experience now.

"Of course we're excited about the derby (in the Challenge Cup). It's great for the city and will be a special occasion.

Hull KR are the only side in Super League with a 100 per cent record. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"But we've got a game this weekend against a very good team and that's our focus at the moment."

Rovers are the only Super League club with a 100 per cent record in 2025 after swatting aside Oldham in the cup last Friday to book a quarter-final date with Hull.

Peters does not expect energy to be a problem for KR as they aim to become the first team to defeat the new-look Leopards.

"We're a fresher team after a longer turnaround and it's important we show that through our actions," he said.

Leigh have yet to taste defeat this year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Leigh are a good team. They've had a lot of change but have adapted extremely well to that.

"I was a fan of their side last year and the year before. They had some good seasoned pros but what they've got now are younger versions.