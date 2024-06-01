Willie Peters is wary of a reinvigorated Leigh Leopards but has backed Hull KR to fire on their return to Craven Park.

The Robins are back on home soil for the first time since swatting aside St Helens in early May.

Peters' men endured two difficult outings on the road against Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors before returning to winning ways in emphatic fashion at London Broncos last week.

Leigh, meanwhile, have put together a four-match unbeaten run to raise hopes of a play-off push after a testing start to the Super League season.

"I think they started playing well when we played them last time," said Peters, referring to KR's Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over the Leopards in mid-April. "We only got away from them at the back end of the game.

"Leigh had a lot of injuries early on in the season. They were beaten on the scoreboard but they weren't beaten in effort and competing.

"I think they had four out of their five Dream Team players not playing at one period. They did well considering what they had out.

"Now they've got everyone back apart from John Asiata. We know what they're capable of and knew that last time when we played them in the Challenge Cup.

Hull KR have an impressive record at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We know what's coming but we also know what's left in us as well. We responded well against London but know that we've got to go up a couple of gears this week. We're looking forward to doing that back at home."

Rovers have won 12 of their last 13 games at Craven Park, including the previous three meetings with Saturday's visitors.

KR's home form has allowed them to stay within touching distance of the early pacesetters in Super League – and Peters is hoping for more of the same this weekend.

"We love playing at home," he said.

Hull KR huddle after the win over London. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's no secret that teams don't really like coming to Craven Park and we love playing at Craven Park.

"We're looking for a vocal crowd again this week because the players respond when the crowd gets behind them.

"We've got a loyal bunch. We had a couple of weeks where it didn't go so well for us but they came down to London and it was like a home game for us last week.

"We're looking forward to being back at Craven Park and doing them proud again."

Leigh celebrate their win at Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leigh are not alone in their struggles in east Hull in recent times, with defending champions Wigan Warriors among KR's other victims this season.

Leopards boss Adrian Lam admits it is a trip that tests a team in a variety of different ways.

"I think some of the variables play a role in that," he said.

"Such as the time it takes to get there – it's a long trip. And if you're a millimetre out as a squad or an individual, you get found out really quickly. They start fast and if you're one degree out you're down by two tries in 20 minutes and it becomes an avalanche for you.

"You get there and the ground, with all respect, the dressing rooms aren't the greatest – they're small – and the crowd is in your face, which is what you want in a home crowd.