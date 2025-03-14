Willie Peters is fuelled by a painful first memory as Hull KR head coach at the start of the club's Challenge Cup run.

The Robins host Oldham on Friday night after safely navigating a potential banana skin at York Knights in the previous round.

Complacency has never been an issue for Peters' side against Championship opposition thanks to a pre-season defeat at Featherstone Rovers in 2023 that served as an early warning.

With that experience in mind, Peters will name a strong team for the visit of the Roughyeds.

Dean Hadley joined Rhyse Martin on the casualty list after sustaining a concussion in last week's win at St Helens, while experienced forwards Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum have been rested.

Rovers are otherwise set to be at their strongest for the last-16 tie.

"Nothing changes in terms of our approach and the performance we want to deliver," said Peters.

"When I first came over we played Featherstone and they beat us 28-0 in my first game here. We played some young kids at the back end but we were getting beat 12-0 with a strong team.

Hull KR are fully focused on the task at hand. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I learnt a lot from that game, not around not taking teams lightly but the level of the Championship and what it's about. Also how we approached the game and how certain individuals approached it.

"We always talk about what we can control and that's how we prep each week. That won't change. If I do see any change in that, we'll certainly come down on it."

Last year's League One champions Oldham hammered York in round one of the Championship season but have since drawn against Batley Bulldogs and lost to Barrow Raiders.

Peters and his coaching staff have done their homework on Sean Long's side.

Willie Peters, right, congratulates Jesse Sue after the win over St Helens. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We've done a normal preview, the same as we would with any opposition," he stressed.

"They've had a number of wins this year. Their first defeat was last weekend when they rested a few players.

"They played York after we played them and had a big win against a good Championship team so we know what they're capable of.

"They've got a lot of experience with ex-Super League players. (Josh) Drinkwater is managing their team extremely well at half and they've got a decent pack in terms of size.

Matty Ashurst is among the experienced figures in the Oldham side. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've approached the game like a Super League game."

Rovers have a good record under Peters in the cup but are still waiting for that elusive first trophy of the modern era.

After suffering an agonising golden-point defeat to Leigh Leopards at Wembley in 2023, the Robins were well beaten by Wigan Warriors in last year's semi-finals.

A win over Oldham at Craven Park would leave Peters' side two games away from a return to the national stadium.

"We want to go after any competition and pay respect to any trophy that's available," said Peters.

"We've been close in the Challenge Cup once before and it'd be nice to go one better.