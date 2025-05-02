Hull KR v Salford Red Devils: We're not taking Super League strugglers lightly, insists Willie Peters
The Red Devils have been forced to cash in on the likes of Marc Sneyd and Kallum Watkins amid their financial crisis and are still subject to a sustainability cap.
On paper, the Magic Weekend clash looks like the perfect fixture for Rovers ahead of next week's Challenge Cup semi-final against Catalans Dragons – but Peters has warned his team not to take their eye off the ball.
"A lot has changed there but we've approached it exactly the same," he said.
"They've got some key players in there. Those players, like (Jayden) Nikorima and Esan Marsters, are playing their best rugby because there's not as much pressure on them and they can go out and play carefree.
"If it doesn't come off, not that it doesn't matter but there's a bit of an excuse there in terms of the salary cap. They can be themselves and that can be dangerous."
But despite the early-season upheaval, they have produced competitive performances against Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards in recent weeks.
"If you've watched Salford, they've been in a lot of games," added Peters.
"We're not taking them lightly at all. They're still a dangerous team with dangerous individuals – but we can control what they throw at us by sticking to our systems and principles.
"I know I say it every week but we worry about ourselves."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.