HULL KR boss Willie Peters has talked up the importance of delivering for the Craven Park faithful in tonight's crunch clash with top-six rivals Salford Red Devils.

Rovers will qualify for the play-offs if they defeat the seventh-placed Red Devils in the penultimate round but an away win would take the fight down to the final night next Friday.

With fourth spot almost out of reach, it is likely to be KR's last home game of the season.

Peters, whose side travel to Wakefield Trinity in the final round, does not expect motivation to be a problem for his players.

"Naturally, we know what's there," said the Australian.

"It's a big game, an important game, but what we want to look at is what we can control.

"This is possibly our last home game and we want to put in a really strong performance for our fans.

"There's a really good relationship between our fans and players. You can see the connection there.

Hull KR celebrate the win over Catalans Dragons. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's important for the players to go out there this week and show their appreciation through their actions. If we do that, I believe we'll have a positive outcome."

The sides have met three times already this year, with Rovers claiming wins either side of a defeat at Magic Weekend.

Salford's Challenge Cup loss at Craven Park in June sparked a seven-match losing run that threatened to derail their season.

However, they return to east Hull this weekend fresh from a third win in four games after keeping their hopes alive in a golden-point thriller against fellow play-off hopefuls Warrington Wolves.

Rovers won on the road at Huddersfield last week. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I admire Salford what Paul Rowley has done and is doing with the club and team," said Peters.

"They've got a really strong 17 that take the field each week and will be coming here to play for their lives.

"It's similar for us. It's an important game for both teams. At the end of the day, it's going to be who wants it more.

"I've certainly got a lot of respect for Salford and what they're achieving – but we've just got to focus on what we can control."

Elliot Minchella returns to contention following a concussion. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Like Salford, the Robins have found form at the right time after coming through a sticky patch.

Peters' men were hammered at Wigan Warriors with a weakened team the week before the Challenge Cup final and subsequently came up agonisingly short against Leigh Leopards at Wembley.

A hangover was evident the following week in a heavy loss at St Helens but Rovers have steadied themselves to string together three straight victories, including impressive wins over title rivals Leigh and Catalans Dragons.

Peters has challenged his team to maintain those high standards as they aim to ride the wave all the way to Old Trafford.

"Momentum is everything at this business end of the season," said Peters.

"What I admire about the group is how we've responded to adversity. We got through the cup and have had some really strong performances so now it's about keeping that momentum going.

BACK IN THE GAME: Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella is poised to return to the line-up to face Salford Red Devils. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

"We've got our internal KPIs that we want to achieve. If we keep achieving those, hopefully you get those results. We're confident we can if we meet those targets."

Sam Wood aside, Peters has a fully-fit squad to select from for the visit of Salford.

With Elliot Minchella, James Batchelor and Jesse Sue all poised to return, Peters has some tough decisions to make.

“For the players, it's the hard side of the game when you're not in the side,” he said. "They'll feel upset. If they didn't, they wouldn't care.