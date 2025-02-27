At a time of year when the only certainty is the weather, the primary objective is to get points on the board.

Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR were all caught cold in front of their own fans in the opening round of the new Super League season but only one emerged with the spoils.

The Robins diced with danger against the unfancied Castleford Tigers before finding a way in the closing stages to start with a win for the third consecutive campaign under Willie Peters.

It was not pretty but there are no extra points for artistic impression.

The champagne rugby can come later in the year when the pitches dry out, as Rovers demonstrated last season during an eight-match winning run that took them to the brink of a maiden League Leaders' Shield.

KR's run to the Grand Final has left them behind the eight ball at the start of 2025 but there has been no hangover, just a period of blowing away the cobwebs.

"Our best rugby is going to be down the track," said Peters ahead of Thursday's home date with Salford Red Devils. "It's obviously not now.

"We've had a shorter pre-season playing in the Grand Final and it brings different challenges to the side.

Hull KR have found a way in the early rounds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When you have some success and go to the end you have to change your pre-season accordingly.

"We've still come out and managed to get those wins but you're going to see more improvement from the side down the track.

"At this time of the year, it's about working hard. That's what I'm liking about us at the minute."

Rovers have certainly not done it the easy way, following up the one-point win over Castleford with a 14-12 success at Wakefield Trinity.

Willie Peters, right, chats to Mikey Lewis, centre, about his injury after the game at Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

There have been mitigating factors, notably the loss of their leading half-backs before and during the game against Wakefield.

Tyrone May missed the trip to Belle Vue with a minor hamstring strain, while Man of Steel Mikey Lewis sustained an ankle injury in the act of scoring the winning try.

May is pushing to be fit for the visit of Salford but there will be no Lewis, which could make for another industrious performance.

"When you don't have your main halves, that can hinder your attack and it's not going to flow as well," said Peters.

It has been a tough start to the year for Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"What we try and do is have a framework in place so that whoever steps in can do the job. We'll have that again this week.

"We've got options. It all depends on if Tyrone pulls through and plays. If Tyrone doesn't play, we've looked at all sorts of options.

"You potentially get your main playmaker back or he won't be there either. If Tyrone does or doesn't play, we'll still have a plan around how we want to approach Salford."

If there is any good to come out of potentially losing May and Lewis at the same time, it is that Peters will get an early look at his back-up options.

Danny Richardson is back from his brief loan spell at Huddersfield Giants and there could be another chance for Jack Broadbent.

"You don't want to have injuries," said Peters. "It's the unfortunate part of the game for players.

Wakefield have impressed on their return to Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But what it does is give opportunities to others. We played Peta (Hiku) in the halves last week and Jack Broadbent got his opportunity.

"It's really, really important that the players that come in grab that opportunity. Players always bang your door down because they want to play so they need to make the most of their opportunities."

KR's next challenge is against a club seemingly never far from a crisis.

A takeover offers Salford hope of a stable future but they have work to do to repair relationships in the sport after capping a turbulent start to the year with a damaging defeat in round one.

Paul Rowley fielded his strongest-available side against Leeds Rhinos last week but it was the same result, albeit not to the extreme of the 82-0 thumping at St Helens.

If the Red Devils are looking for any sympathy, they will not find it at Craven Park.

"They're playing games so I don't need to sympathise or worry about what they're doing," said Peters.

"They've got a full-strength team and are a good team when they put it together, there's no doubt about that.

"They're not going to be happy with their performance last week but they're a good side. They've got individual threats across the whole field. We know what (Marc) Sneyd can do as a half.

"They're back playing again and Paul Rowley and his team will be focusing on playing."

Salford qualified for the play-offs against the odds last season to leave top-six regulars Leeds and Catalans on the outside looking in.

In a league that promises to be as competitive as ever this year, Peters will not take anything for granted.

"I look at the competition and don't really see surprises anymore," he said.

"What makes the NRL so special is that anyone can beat anyone on their day. If you're not at your best, you can potentially get beat.

"Our competition is heading that way as well. You look at Cas when they played us here, they kick that goal and they beat us in round one.

"Wakefield won in round one and then nearly beat us in round two. That could have gone to golden point.