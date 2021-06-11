Hull KR v Salford - Tony Smith wary of ‘embarrassed’ Salford

The improving Robins are looking for a third win in four games when they host their Super League rivals tonight. In contrast, Salford were humiliated 62-18 at home to Warrington Wolves in their last outing and have had more than a fortnight to ponder that debacle.

Smith coached Marshall as a player at Huddersfield Giants and also had him as one of his assistants at Warrington before he went on to forge his own career as a head coach at Halifax.

Following two years as an assistant again at St Helens, Marshall took over from Ian Watson as Salford chief but has managed just one win in his opening eight games as a Super League head coach.

Nevertheless, Smith said: “I’m expecting a pretty determined team.

“I’m sure they will have been pretty embarrassed by their last outing and scoreline.

“I’ve coached with their coach and I know he’ll be looking for a response from his players.

“They’ve got some talented and experienced players when you look at their rosters.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Not a lot of young up-and-comers, but a lot of experienced players who’ve been there and done that.

“They’ve probably experienced some of these situations before and responded to them – they’re a dangerous team. They’ve been a bit unlucky with some of their results so far this year and some of their performances have been really strong.”

Rovers are looking for back-to-back wins and are aided by the return of prop George King following a hip issue while Mikey Lewis could feature after a loan spell at York City Knights.

Salford have Andy Ackers, Pauli Pauli and Josh Johnson back but England centre Kallum Watkins is out for three months with a knee injury. Ben Davies has joined on loan from St Helens and is set to debut in place of the former Leeds Rhinos captain.