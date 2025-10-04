This time last year, Hull KR approached their first home semi-final with confidence after hitting new heights under Willie Peters.

The Robins duly held their nerve to reach a maiden Super League Grand Final, only to fall short in familiar fashion on the big stage.

Twelve months on to the day, Rovers host St Helens for a place at Old Trafford – this time with the belief of a team that know how to win silverware.

"It's not a fluke to win two trophies in one year so far," said Peters. "It means we've learnt and improved.

"It's the belief. Confidence can come and go but when you've got belief, it's instilled in you. We've got that belief from what we've done.

"I know Warrington didn't have their strongest team in that last game but they played well and had the lead with 11 minutes to go. We needed to find something and there's enough belief now to know what we need to do to win those games.

"The Challenge Cup was similar when we won that at the back end. We're finding different ways to win games and that's really important.

"We've got to improve again now."

Hull KR are full of belief in the closing stages of a momentous season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

That mentality has driven KR from nearly men to winners, continuing their steep rise under Peters.

The Robins ended 40 years of hurt at Wembley in June and drew on that experience to get over the line in a tense battle for the League Leaders' Shield.

In just a few months, Rovers have accomplished more than they managed in the previous four decades – but this is no time to stand still.

"Once you're on the treadmill, you want to stay on it," added Peters.

Elliot Minchella lifts the League Leaders' Shield following the final-round win over Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll have a lot of time to reflect after the season. When you reflect too early, you can let your guard down a little bit and feel like you're okay with what you've already achieved.

"We're certainly proud of what we've done so far but it does have to be 'so far'. We've got an opportunity to go out and win one more."

The Super League trophy is the holy grail for clubs in the modern era.

True to form, Peters views each competition in chronological order.

Willie Peters has been quick to move on to the next challenge. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Now it is (the biggest prize) because it's the next one," he said.

"They're all important in their own way. The Challenge Cup was obviously huge for us because of the way we won it and because people were questioning whether we could win trophies.

"We had a pretty quick rise from where we were. We've reached at least the semi in all competitions for the last three years.

"We'd put ourselves in and amongst it. Then the next stage is: can they win it? We won one and now we've got another one, with an opportunity to win one more."

With a wealth of semi-final experience to call on, there should be no nasty surprises for Rovers this evening.

Indeed, they have been preparing all year for nights like these.

St Helens celebrate their stunning late try at Headingley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We understand what's required because, as I said before, we've played in quite a few big games over the past few years," added Peters.

"There's a certain way that we want to play and that's the style that we've played for the majority of the year. Now it's just about nailing that style and who we are.

"If we do that, that'll put us in a good position."

Peters' men have a clear blueprint for beating St Helens, having won all three meetings this year to take their recent record to five straight victories in the fixture.

This week, though, they face a Saints side buoyed by a dramatic eliminator win over Leeds Rhinos.

"I've watched it a couple of times," said Peters.

"It was a game that will be shown on highlight reels for many, many years to come. It just shows the fight Saints have. We fully respect what they bring and what they're about.

"We've looked at the games we've played against them but Saints have built over the course of the year. We played them here not long ago and beat them 12-8, which just shows how close the two teams are.

"We haven't looked so much at what we've done in terms of scoreboard but we've certainly looked at areas where we think we can expose them and how we handle them."

Rovers are virtually at full strength for the do-or-die clash.

The only concern is Michael McIlorum, who has already produced one miraculous comeback to feature in the Challenge Cup final.

The veteran hooker suffered a fractured ankle seven weeks ago and is pushing to be fit for the semi-final after returning to training this week.

"If he plays, he'll have a similar role (to Wembley) and Jez (Litten) will play the majority of the game," said Peters.

"We brought in Micky Mac for a reason. If he's okay, he'll start the game again.

"He's a big-game player. It's just a matter of deciding whether he can do his job."

With or without McIlorum, Rovers know the route to Old Trafford.

But for Peters, thoughts of a shot at Grand Final redemption will have to wait.

"We'd love to, there's no doubt about that," he said.

"There's an opportunity to get back there but we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves.