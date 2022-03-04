Hull KR v St Helens: Return to action timely for Elliot Minchella prepares to face Saints

Matt Parcell celebrates scoring a try against Castleford Tigers with Hull KR team-mate Elliot Minchella Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Minchella made his Super League return in the Robins’ first win of the season, against Castleford Tigers a week ago and will continue his comeback against reigning champions St Helens at Craven Park.

It was the corresponding fixture last year, a round two game on April 1, when Minchella suffered the anterior cruciate ligament injury which brought his 2021 campaign to a painful halt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minchella showed some positive signs in the win over Castleford, when he started in the No 13 role and a big performance against the best team in the league would show he is truly back in business.

Hull Kingston Rovers' Elliot Minchella in action against Wigan in september 2020. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I think there’s some things for me to improve on and I need to be more consistent,” said the 26-year-old of his comeback match.

“I think that will come with some match fitness.

“I think I did some things okay and there’s some things to get better at.

“I was happy with how I went and that first run is out of the way now so I can build on that week-in, week-out and improve.”

St Helens' Morgan Knowles (centre) is rated highly by opposite number Elliot Minchella. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

For Minchella, simply being back on the field justified the pain, frustration and hard work of the past 11 months.

He said: “It was extra special being at home, in front of our crowd; they really gave me a great reception and I loved it.

“I just tried to enjoy the full occasion because it has been such a long time since I had that chance.

“There have been days, especially in the off season when all the boys were on holiday and I was in with the physios.

“It was an empty stadium and you’re looking around thinking ‘I wish there were some people here’ but [last week] made it all worthwhile.”

As a team, Minchella felt the performance against Castleford was closer to what the Robins are capable of, but still left room for improvement, in attack and defence.

“It was a step in the right direction, but I wouldn’t say we are where we want to be,” he said.

“If you go a few games without getting a win it’s not good; we needed to get that win, luckily we’ve got that on the board now so onwards and upwards.”

Saints, champions for each of the past three seasons, have begun 2022 in imperious form and look as strong as ever, despite the loss of some influential players, including full-back Lachlan Coote to the Robins.

For Minchella, it is an opportunity to test himself against one of the game’s top loose-forwards, Morgan Knowles.

“He is one of their big threats,” said the Rovers man. “He is probably the best in my position at the moment so it will be a good test to go up against him, but they have got strike players all over the field: Alex Walmsley, the halves, James Roby, you can go through their squad and pick them out.

“They are a champion team and we will give them the respect they deserve.”

Though finding a way to stop Saints has proved beyond their three opponents so far, Minchella insisted Rovers won’t go into tonight’s game fearing the visitors.

“It’s going to be a tough game, physical and they are a great side, so we are going to have to be at our best to compete,” he accepted.

“They are a very good team and we have a lot of respect for them, but I do think they have weaknesses and it’s down to us as players and the coaching staff to identify those.

“It is a tough test, but we have to play them and we’ll give it our best.”

Coote is back in Hull KR’s squad after missing two games because of a hamstring injury and Albert Vete returns following suspension.

Dean Hadley and Korbin Sims, who did not feature against Castleford, are also in contention.