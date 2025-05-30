As the Challenge Cup final looms, the balance between total commitment and self-preservation grows ever more delicate.

Friday's visit of St Helens has all the hallmarks of a mental minefield for Hull KR.

A stray knock or the faintest of niggles could spell heartbreak for Wembley hopefuls, while a dreaded concussion would kill the dream there and then.

The temptation to hold something back with a historic opportunity in mind is only human.

But this Rovers team have not got where they are by taking shortcuts. Under Willie Peters, they have built a reputation on effort, commitment and a refusal to let standards slip – regardless of the circumstances.

Peters has vowed to name a strong side for a match that carries real significance in its own right.

A slip-up would hand the advantage to Wigan Warriors and could prove costly in a battle for top spot likely to come down to fine margins.

While the League Leaders' Shield may not carry the same historic weight as the Challenge Cup, it remains a realistic and meaningful target for a club starved of success.

Hull KR face a tricky pre-Wembley fixture. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"This week is the most important game," declared Peters.

"What I'm looking forward to at the moment is seeing how individuals handle what is in front of us. The most important thing in front of us is Friday night.

"The players have done a good job handling that. I've seen no difference this week in terms of Friday being the most important game because it's our next game."

A seventh straight win – and their 16th in 17 games this year – would leave the Robins in perfect shape for next Saturday's Wembley showdown with Warrington Wolves, providing they avoid any injury drama.

Hull KR and Wigan are locked in another battle for top spot. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

True to form, though, Peters is not getting lost in thoughts about the outcome.

"It's always performance and the result comes off the back of that," he added.

"You could play well, not win but still be content with where you're at going into a big game.

"You want to win every game but it's mainly based around our performance and making sure we're good in the areas we value. When we are, we've shown we can get a result."

St Helens have returned to form in recent weeks. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

KR's impressive record has been built on their ability to start fast and leave their opponents gasping for air.

Buoyed by morale-boosting wins over Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants, Peters expects St Helens to fight fire with fire.

"Other teams have got the same idea as well," said the KR head coach, whose side won 20-10 at the Totally Wicked Stadium in March.

"We're playing a team this week that will do that. They like to go after you early.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's the perfect game for us in the sense that we're playing against one of the top teams who will come here with a real confidence about them because of the way they've played the last couple of weeks.

"We had a tough game at their place early on in the year. We were outstanding in that game. It was one of our better performances. I think it kick-started our season and was a blueprint of how we wanted to play.

Hull KR were too good for Warrington in last week's Wembley dress rehearsal. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"But they've certainly improved and will be coming ready to play. They'll certainly want to start well as well."

While Saints are not the force they once were, only KR and Wigan have scored more points than the 10-time Super League champions this season.

But the Robins boast the best defensive record in the competition – and not by accident.

"I'm always confident in our side that our systems will hold up to what other teams throw at us," said Peters.

"That comes back to the players' attitude and how hard they want to work for each other. They've done that so far and I'm looking forward to seeing that happen again on Friday.

"It's a home game in front of another sell-out crowd. They always get behind the players which helps them defend and work harder for each other.

"But that's instilled and who our players are. They do it at training when nobody is here and I'm expecting them to do it again on Friday night."

As well as keeping Hull KR on track in the race for top spot, victory over St Helens would mark the club's best start to a league season since 1966.

That stat may not carry the glamour of Wembley but for a team chasing a first major trophy in 40 years, it is another marker of meaningful progress.

"We said at the start of the season that we need to celebrate the little wins along the way and that'd just be another little milestone for us," added Peters.

"But again, we're not looking at the end result. There's a lot of hard work that needs to go into achieving that.