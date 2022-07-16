The Robins have been in and around the play-off positions for much of the Super League season but find themselves in 10th spot ahead of tomorrow’s crucial clash with struggling Wakefield Trinity.

Rovers suffered a fourth straight defeat in last week’s Magic Weekend derby against Hull FC and have won only once since beating Trinity on April 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the latest meeting between the sides at Craven Park, McGuire has stressed that Hull KR’s Super League status is not yet secure.

Danny McGuire will take charge of his first game at Craven Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’ve still got a bit of hard work to do,” said the interim head coach.

“Not for one second am I allowing these boys to put the cue in the rack and think everything is rosy. That was probably one of the first things I said when I was given the role.

“I’ve been on to them again this week and the lads have responded really well. They get it and I’m sure we’ll get another committed performance at the weekend.”

Rovers were much improved in McGuire’s first game in charge at St James’ Park but ultimately came away empty-handed.

Mikey Lewis shows the pain of a derby defeat. (Picture: SWPix.com)

McGuire believes the Robins will be better for the experience, as painful as it was.

“When you lose a game like that, to learn and grow, it’s got to hurt,” he said.

“It’s definitely hurt us. We wanted to win that game but I was really proud of our effort and commitment.

“Most of our tactical stuff and the way we applied ourselves was really good.

Wakefield Trinity appear dejected after the defeat by Toulouse Olympique. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“There were loads of positives but when you break it down we didn’t win so it’s tinged with disappointment.”

The result in Newcastle has presented Wakefield with an opportunity to drag Rovers into the battle for survival.

Trinity, who will start tomorrow’s game at the foot of the table if Toulouse Olympique beat Leeds Rhinos today, have the chance to move to within two points of the Robins.

McGuire has challenged Hull KR to show they want it more than their visitors.

Willie Poching is interviewed after last week's game at St James' Park. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Wakefield will be desperate and we’re desperate,” he said.

“Sometimes we try and overcomplicate rugby league but it is a simple game: it comes down to which team is more determined and works harder.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Willie (Poching), Franny (Cummins) and Mash (Mark Applegarth) who are doing some really good stuff at Wakey.

“They’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of dangerous players so we need to make sure we’re really well prepped and in a good space.

“I thought we did that really well last week. The challenge for us is replicating that and making sure we go into the game with confidence and energy.”

McGuire could hand a debut to on-loan St Helens second-rower Sam Royle after Frankie Halton joined the club’s lengthy injury list, while Wakefield also have fresh faces in their squad.

Prop Josh Bowden and outside back Jorge Taufua are both in line to feature at Craven Park, handing Trinity a boost in the wake of a damaging Magic Weekend loss to Toulouse.

Taufua has been restricted to one first-team appearance since the 2020 season but Poching is convinced he is ready for the rigours of Super League after proving his fitness in reserve grade.

“He’s played most of the season with Blacktown,” said Poching.

“I’ve had a look at some of their footage of the last couple of weeks and he still looks at his powerful and strong best.

“He comes over with some form. He played a couple of weeks ago and would have played on the weekend he arrived had he not left so soon.

“He’s fit and primed to play. He’s been playing in a very good competition.”

With five games to come against teams in the top four, Poching appreciates the importance of claiming two points this weekend.

“It’s a very big game and a big opportunity for us,” he added.

“We understand the task that’s ahead of us. It’s always daunting going to Craven Park and playing in front of a hostile and passionate crowd.