For all the recent questions about their ability to stay the course, Hull KR remain out in front on the home straight.

The bottom line is that the Robins have been the best team in Super League over 26 rounds and are one win away from securing the League Leaders' Shield for the first time.

Yet even a landmark victory against Warrington Wolves at Craven Park would do little to silence the doubters.

Perhaps more aware of the outside noise than any of his peers, Willie Peters knows KR's detractors would be quick to raise a fresh question.

At the moment, Rovers' energy levels are in the spotlight after falling flat in a fourth defeat in 10 games at Wakefield Trinity, in stark contrast to their near-faultless start to the campaign.

Peters, whose side won 20 of their first 21 matches, insists his players still have the stamina to finish the job at Old Trafford next month.

"Of course I'm confident," he said.

"The energy levels when you play a huge amount of games can be up and down at times. After we got beat by Leeds, we found energy against St Helens. I was really happy with that performance – even though it was a tight game, we had energy.

Hull KR's energy levels are being questioned at the end of a gruelling season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We had energy in a scrappy game against Hull FC and then on the weekend against Wakefield, we didn’t handle the start or adversity but we found some energy in that second half when we wanted to.

"It's the position we're in now and the position we want to be in because people are looking for things.

"I remember someone saying that we needed to lose when we were on that big run but when you lose it's, 'Oh, their energy levels are gone'.

"You're damned if you do, damned if you don't. You can’t win either way."

Willie Peters' side have had a target on their back as league leaders. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

KR's progress is underlined by the fact that talk of apparent failings has dominated the build-up to a historic occasion.

After all, the best teams have a target on their back and are there to be shot at.

Yet nobody could take a maiden League Leaders' Shield away from them if they win their second trophy of the year in front of their home fans on Thursday.

"To be the most consistent team after 27 rounds is something we've been chasing," added Peters, whose side head into the final round two points clear of second-placed Wigan Warriors with a superior for-and-against.

Warrington's season has petered out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As has every other team. Now it's down to two teams with the opportunity to do that.

"It's a privilege to be in this position. What we need to do is to produce a performance that shows we want that League Leaders' Shield.

"It'd be the first time in Super League history for KR if we do achieve that. To do that in front of our home fans would be special.

"There's a performance to make sure we own before that."

While there is work to do to clinch top spot, Rovers have a favourable final fixture on paper.

Warrington – the team the Robins beat in the Challenge Cup final in June – have lost seven of their last eight games in a miserable end to the year, including a heavy defeat at Hull FC last week.

Hull KR have the opportunity to make a statement heading into the play-offs. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But Peters cautioned: "They've still got players that can hurt you in Matt Dufty, Marc Sneyd, Danny Walker, Toby King and Josh Thewlis.

"They'll bring some youth in that will bring some energy – but as always, and certainly this week, it's not about looking at the opposition.

"We certainly respect Warrington and have looked at their trends and what they'll bring, but it needs to be about us, especially after a performance like last week."

At a time when defending champions Wigan are flexing their muscles, KR's clash with Warrington is a final chance to send a message to their title rivals.

A convincing win – allied with a timely chance to recharge – would be just the tonic ahead of the play-offs.

"You want to perform going into the semis," added Peters. "You don't want to limp into the semis.

"We won't be because we'll get a week off but in terms of the last two games, we don't want to go in with another poor performance.

"We're looking to go back to what KR looks like because it's fair to say that the first 40 minutes last week wasn't a KR performance.