Last season, Wigan Warriors were unstoppable on their way to an unprecedented quadruple.

There was the odd blip along the way but when it came to crunch time, Matt Peet's side could not be beaten.

As is often the case with champion teams, any dip is jumped on by those waiting for them to fail.

After losing just five of their 34 games in 2024, Wigan had already suffered three defeats by the end of March.

The Warriors were kept scoreless by Leigh Leopards and had no answer to a remarkable Hull FC fightback in the Challenge Cup before losing a close game at Leeds Rhinos.

The favourites to retain their Super League crown suddenly look beatable.

Whether it is a temporary dip or a real cause of concern for Peet will become clearer after Friday's trip to Hull KR.

As far as Rovers boss Willie Peters is concerned, reports of Wigan's demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Wigan celebrate their 2024 Grand Final win after beating Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Wigan are the same team that they were last year," said Peters, whose side lost to the Warriors at Old Trafford. "They won four trophies so everyone is going to judge them on their results.

"The second half against Hull FC, they went from dominating the first half to getting beat. That's probably one half of rugby league that they weren't as dominant in.

"But I look at their side and nothing changes in my mind about how we approach this game and what that team and club are about.

"With all due respect to people who believe that (that Wigan don't have the same fear factor), I don't believe that at all."

Wigan react to their shock Challenge Cup exit. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A Grand Final rematch always carries extra weight but this one feels especially significant in the context of the Super League table.

While it is only round seven, a win over the defending champions would give the Robins a six-point cushion over Wigan at the top.

For Peters, though, this week is about maintaining the high standards that earned Rovers a ninth straight win at Hull last weekend.

On the prospect of making it a perfect 10 and opening up a healthy gap over their biggest rivals for the League Leaders' Shield, Peters said: "It would. I'm not going to say it won't.

Willie Peters enjoyed the win at the MKM Stadium but quickly turned his attention to Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But if you think about outcome before process, you often get it wrong. What I'm looking forward to is seeing how the players handle coming back from a derby and everything it brings and playing at Craven Park against a team that won four trophies last year. This team prides itself on playing a derby and getting up the week after.

"Every game is tough and there's going to be a reason to say it's the biggest game. I fell into that trap last year but I've stopped saying it now as a coach.

"We're just narrowing our focus to say this is our biggest game of the year because it's our next game. It'll be the same again next week because we've got a derby again.

"Our first focus is playing against a team that won four trophies last year. That's a big game in itself."

To beat the fired-up Warriors, Rovers must improve on an uncharacteristically shaky start against Hull.

Despite the early wobble and the loss of star half-back Mikey Lewis, the Robins demonstrated the steely mentality instilled by Peters to overwhelm their rivals.

Joe Burgess, left, and Elliot MInchella, right, celebrate in front of the travelling fans in the derby. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Australian will continue to leave no stone unturned in his mission to end the club's long trophy drought.

"It's difficult to train for an atmosphere like we had over there last weekend but we've got a mental skills programme and a lot goes into that about being able to handle adversity," said Peters, who must find a replacement for the injured Lewis this week.

"The players have responded to that. They've got their own techniques to be able to stay calm in different situations.

"Some players appreciate it as they get older and younger ones probably don't understand it.

"It's important to get them to understand it at a younger age. Most teams do the same in terms of weights, strength and conditioning and similar tactics but the difference can be the mentality side.

"It's something you need to keep working on like the physical side. You can lose size and get unfit in a short space of time if you stop doing what you're doing – and it's exactly the same around mentality."

Peters' men will be tested both physically and mentally by a champion team fresh from a rare week off.

At a time when all the talk is about the Robins, Wigan head to Craven Park desperate to make a statement.

"It can freshen you up and you get time to train but you've got to turn up on the day with the right attitude and mentality," said Peters.

"I've got no doubt they'll do that. It'll be a tough, physical game. We know exactly what's coming.