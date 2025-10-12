Hull KR veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves lifts lid on disciplinary drama that fuelled inspired farewell

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has lifted the lid on the disciplinary drama that fuelled his inspired farewell showing in Hull KR's historic Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors.

The veteran prop's hopes of a fitting finale appeared to be over at the start of the week when he received a three-match ban for an incident in the semi-final against St Helens.

However, Rovers overturned the decision on appeal and were richly rewarded as Waerea-Hargreaves rolled back the years to drive the underdogs to a maiden Super League title and a remarkable treble.

The 36-year-old earned votes for the Rob Burrow Award, while head coach Willie Peters hailed his best performance in a KR shirt.

"We just spoke about that," said Waerea-Hargreaves.

"It was a bit of a funny week. I faced the judiciary early in the week and have obviously been in that situation a few times – but as soon as I got the right call there, I could start mentally preparing.

"You run around out there knowing it's your last game. I wanted to go after every single moment.

"Going out on my terms was something I really wanted to do. I kept telling my mate (coach Shaun) Kenny-Dowall not to take me off.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves expresses his joy after bowing out a champion. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When I got the call to say I was playing, I had the vision of not stopping. I just wanted to be everywhere.

"I'm so happy for us to share so many good memories."

Waerea-Hargreaves faced an anxious wait as the tribunal considered his case, leaving his swansong appearance in the balance.

The scare proved a blessing in disguise, allowing the decorated New Zealander to reset and approach his final game with renewed focus and determination.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves made a huge impact in his final game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I was always confident but you never know," he added.

"It took about three hours. I was sitting there crossing every finger. My kids were playing out the front (of the house) going, ‘Dad, what's the result?'

"I was a little bit nervous but once I got that call, I was over the moon and extra keen to get the result."

Waerea-Hargreaves joined an exclusive club after a fairytale finish to his illustrious 17-year career, becoming a champion on both sides of the world.

Hull KR celebrate with all three trophies after completing the treble. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In less than a year, the imposing forward has helped transform the Robins from nearly men to history-makers.

"What a feeling," said Waerea-Hargreaves, who won three NRL titles with Sydney Roosters.

"It's a feeling I probably wasn't expecting but I'm super grateful to have played in Australia for so many years and had the opportunity to come and play for this great club.

"I'm so proud for the team, for the club, Neil (Hudgell, owner) and the board, and Willie – it's been a hell of an experience. I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to do that.

"I watched a few games last year and knew the culture was in a really good place. I could see the players were super hungry after rocking up on November 28 last year.

"Being a small part of this has been one of the best decisions of my career. It's been 10-fold, above and beyond what we expected. What an experience for us as a family."

Waerea-Hargreaves exited the stage with Michael McIlorum, who defied a serious ankle injury to bow out as a three-time Super League champion.

The experienced pair were recruited to push Rovers over the line – and they did so in style.

"Hopefully what myself and Micky McIlorum have instilled in these guys is that it doesn't matter how you feel," said Waerea-Hargreaves. "You've got to keep turning up every single day, every single session and give it your all.