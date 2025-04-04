Hull KR veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves vows to remain calm in heat of derby battle
The 36-year-old – Sydney Roosters' record appearance-maker and a three-time NRL Grand Final winner – has wasted no time asserting his influence since joining the Robins at the end of last year.
According to captain Elliot Minchella, the hard-hitting New Zealander has had a calming effect on Rovers in the early part of the campaign, an observation that stands in stark contrast to his reputation as a hot-headed aggressor.
KR will need Waerea-Hargreaves to be at his level-headed best when they step into the lion's den to face fierce rivals Hull FC in Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final.
"When he talks about the calmness, I've got a bit of experience," said the veteran prop.
"If the team starts to get a bit emotional or distracted, I can feel those moments as an older head. I try to bring that experience to steer the ship, whether it's through communication or just carrying the ball.
"It's been tougher and more physical than I expected over here. I didn't watch too much Super League beforehand but now I'm here I know how competitive and physical it is.
"It's been a great challenge. I've loved every minute of it so far."
The first Challenge Cup meeting between the rivals in 39 years is Waerea-Hargreaves' maiden Hull derby experience.
The Roosters great is relaxed about the prospect of being targeted by the Black and Whites.
"That comes with the responsibility of being a front-rower," he said. "It is what it is. I've done it for a while and I enjoy it.
"They're playing great footy, especially Herman (Ese'ese) up front. There's a reason Hull are up there. They're playing for each other and the badge.
"I'm excited to be a part of it. I've been around the town for a few months now and know how much it means to the community and both organisations. There's a lot of passion and a lot of history.
"Two teams sharing the same city is a big thing. It's great that both teams are going well. It should be a good one."
Asked if he would remain calm in the heat of a Hull derby, Waerea-Hargreaves replied with a smile: "Always."
