Hull KR veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves vows to remain calm in heat of derby battle

NRL legend Jared Waerea-Hargreaves admits Super League has been tougher than anticipated but he will not deviate from the calm approach that has helped fuel Hull KR's perfect start to the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old – Sydney Roosters' record appearance-maker and a three-time NRL Grand Final winner – has wasted no time asserting his influence since joining the Robins at the end of last year.

According to captain Elliot Minchella, the hard-hitting New Zealander has had a calming effect on Rovers in the early part of the campaign, an observation that stands in stark contrast to his reputation as a hot-headed aggressor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR will need Waerea-Hargreaves to be at his level-headed best when they step into the lion's den to face fierce rivals Hull FC in Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final.

"When he talks about the calmness, I've got a bit of experience," said the veteran prop.

"If the team starts to get a bit emotional or distracted, I can feel those moments as an older head. I try to bring that experience to steer the ship, whether it's through communication or just carrying the ball.

"It's been tougher and more physical than I expected over here. I didn't watch too much Super League beforehand but now I'm here I know how competitive and physical it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a great challenge. I've loved every minute of it so far."

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has had a calming influence since arriving at Craven Park. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The first Challenge Cup meeting between the rivals in 39 years is Waerea-Hargreaves' maiden Hull derby experience.

The Roosters great is relaxed about the prospect of being targeted by the Black and Whites.

"That comes with the responsibility of being a front-rower," he said. "It is what it is. I've done it for a while and I enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're playing great footy, especially Herman (Ese'ese) up front. There's a reason Hull are up there. They're playing for each other and the badge.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is loving life in England. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm excited to be a part of it. I've been around the town for a few months now and know how much it means to the community and both organisations. There's a lot of passion and a lot of history.

"Two teams sharing the same city is a big thing. It's great that both teams are going well. It should be a good one."