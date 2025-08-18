Hull KR veteran Michael McIlorum faces fight to avoid 'cruel' Super League swansong after untimely injury

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran hooker, who plans to retire at the end of the year, fractured his ankle in the build-up to last week's game at former club Wigan Warriors and faces a fight to play again this season.

McIlorum defied the odds to play through the pain of a serious bicep injury at Wembley in June and must now find the same powers of recovery to finish on his own terms.

A win over Leeds Rhinos on Thursday would effectively secure a top-two finish for the Robins, meaning they would host a semi-final on the first weekend of October.

Peters expects McIlorum to do everything in his power to return in time for the play-offs.

“He's got a fracture in his ankle and is going to have some time on the sidelines," said Peters.

"We're just hopeful that he can come back this season. We certainly don't want Micky to finish his career that way.

"He doesn’t deserve to end that way. It would be cruel if that happened.

Michael McIlorum is facing a fresh fitness fight. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Knowing him, if anyone can do it, he certainly can. It's just a matter of waiting to see how that heals and whether he needs an operation or not. It's with the medical team at the moment.