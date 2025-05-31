Hull KR vindicate Willie Peters' decision as Challenge Cup finalists warm up for Wembley in style

Willie Peters felt Hull KR vindicated his decision to name a strong team for their final Super League outing as they warmed up for Wembley in style with a commanding 34-4 win over St Helens.

The Robins retained top spot heading into next week's Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves after a three-try burst late in the first half broke Saints' resistance.

A healthy lead gave Peters the luxury of bringing off star duo Tyrone May and Elliot Minchella with one eye on Wembley.

Rovers voluntarily ended the game with 12 men after captain Minchella was withdrawn in the closing stages to remove the risk of a suspension as tempers began to flare.

"It could have gone either way in terms of mentality but I like to think where this group is at now we would put in a performance like that, so I am really pleased and proud of the players," said Peters, whose table-toppers hold a two-point advantage over defending champions Wigan Warriors at the halfway mark of the campaign.

"You need to play well against St Helens. You need to be physical and have the right mental approach and we had all those things.

"We did a fair bit of damage early in the game and we got rewarded late in the first half.

“We got that (late) try and I thought, 'OK, we’ve got a good lead here and we're safe’, so it was a matter of being smart at that back end and bringing some guys off. Elliot started to get into it a little bit and that was the time to get him off."

Hull KR are in good shape ahead of the trip to Wembley. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Peters, who went into the game without injured trio Rhyse Martin, Michael McIlorum and Oliver Gildart, as well as the suspended Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, took the decision to rest ever-present forward Dean Hadley as a precautionary measure.

Hadley picked up a disciplinary charge earlier in the week that left him close to a suspension.

"If he'd had another charge, he could have been out for next week," added Peters.