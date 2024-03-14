Hull KR Women out to prove they are ready for Super League after bittersweet 2023

Ben Parker's team have made the necessary strides on the field, yet still find themselves on the outside looking in following a restructure of the leagues.

Whereas previously Super League was split into two groups of six, there is now just one eight-team competition.

Beneath the top tier sit three regional competitions: the Northern Women’s Championship, the Midlands Women’s Championship and the Southern Women’s Championship.

Fresh from winning the Championship Grand Final, Hull KR must repeat their finest hour to give themselves a chance of promotion to Super League.

The bittersweet achievement has strengthened Parker's belief that the Robins are ready for the big time.

"Slowly our plan is coming to fruition," said the KR head coach, whose side won the League Cup and League Leaders' Shield as part of a treble.

"We had a five-year plan to get to Super League and without the restructure we would technically be a Super League team now.

Hull KR Women celebrate their 2023 Championship Grand Final triumph. (Photo: Hull KR)

"You'll always benefit from a bit more experience in your players but if that would have come, we would have loved to have given it a go.

"I would say that we're there or thereabouts but you never know until you're thrown into it.

"If and when we earn the right to play at that level, that will see more things happen off the field for us in terms of recruitment. You then become a viable option to Super League-level players. At this moment in time, why would players come through to Hull when they've got to pass four other Super League teams to get there?

"If that opportunity came to us now, I'd back the squad we've got to compete."

Ben Parker has been in charge of Hull KR Women from the start. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

To join the likes of Leeds Rhinos and York Valkyrie in the top tier in 2025, Rovers will need to hit new heights.

Should they win a competition featuring former Super League clubs Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils, Parker's side must beat the winners of the Southern Championship to set up a decider against the top flight's bottom team in a variation of the Million Pound Game.

"It's going to be a tougher league with four Super League teams dropping down but it's one we're definitely looking forward to," added Parker, who has been in charge of Hull KR Women since their inception.

"To get through to the elite level would mean a lot. That would be when all the hard work pays off.

Ben Parker gives instructions to his players. (Photo: Tony Foster/Hull KR)

"It would be just rewards for the women in the programme now. They're buying into our vision and working hard to get there."

After making a winning start to their league campaign at Salford earlier this month, the Robins have turned their attention to the Challenge Cup.

Rovers were drawn in a group with two-time winners Leeds and another Super League outfit in Huddersfield Giants, as well as recently demoted Leigh.

It all starts on Saturday with a trip to the John Smith's Stadium for a tie that will act as a curtain-raiser for the Super League game between the men's sides.

"We’re really looking forward to it," said Parker ahead of a date with a Huddersfield outfit that have turned professional after moving under the club's control.

"It's obviously a team we've not played against before and a team that are making good moves off the field in terms of supporting the women in what they're doing.

The Robins celebrate a try against Salford. (Photo: Tony Foster/Hull KR)

"It'll be a really good experience for us playing at the John Smith's Stadium which doesn't happen very often for our women.

"It's another opportunity to challenge ourselves against a Super League team to see where we're at."

KR faced three Super League sides in last season's Challenge Cup and lost every game, the low point a 122-0 drubbing at York.

Parker expects to learn more about his current side when Leeds visit Craven Park next weekend.

Regardless of the result, a home clash with the Rhinos is a momentous occasion for Rovers.

"That's going to be massive," said Parker.

"I'm pushing for it to be played on the main pitch because it's a spectacle that deserves it. The club are in agreement but everyone has seen the condition of the field at the minute so it's just what happens with that.

"It's going to be a Leeds Rhinos team that will be no doubt packed with international players who have been playing at the top end of Super League year in, year out.

"It's an opportunity to test ourselves and see where we're at. Our players get to see the players who are where we want to get to and what you have to do to get there.