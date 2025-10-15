Hull KR's brilliance, Shaun Wane's England squad and Super League expansion - The YP Rugby League Talk Podcast
On the latest edition of the Rugby League Talk show, we rejoice in Hull KR sealing a magnificent treble with a convincing win over Wigan Warriors in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford – adding the most coveted prize in the English game to the League Leaders’ Shield and Challenger Cup.
We also assess Shaun Wane’s England squad to take on Australia later this month in the eagerly-anticipated Ashes Test series, while we cast an eye over the closing stages of the Super League Expansion programme, which comes to a conclusion this week with the details of which teams will see the top tier expand to 14 teams from the 2026 season onwards.
You can also listen to the Rugby League Talk Podcast via Spotify and other podcast providers.