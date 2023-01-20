Hull KR's Danny McGuire on head coach pressure, how it compares to playing days and Tony Smith reunion

After learning all about the stresses of life as a head coach, Danny McGuire has been happy to take a back seat at Hull KR following the arrival of Willie Peters.

McGuire's first experience of a top job could hardly have been tougher.

The legendary half-back was the man Rovers turned to on an interim basis after sacking Tony Smith last July.

McGuire inherited a fragile team that had lost their way towards the end of Smith's reign, to the extent that they were fresh from a seventh defeat in eight games.

The 40-year-old pieced the squad back together in the face of an unprecedented injury crisis and emerged with credit to the tune of five victories, giving him a 50 per cent win rate at the end of his 10-match tenure.

While he still has head coach aspirations, McGuire is in no rush to take a top job.

"I knew the role at the back end of last year was only temporary," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"It was really enjoyable but it confirmed to me that I've still got a lot of learning to do and I'm still not ready to be in charge of a team.

Danny McGuire celebrates the derby win last September. (Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com)

"It's definitely made me understand things a bit clearer. At times this year Willie is going to feel the pressure and be under a little bit of stress and I'll be able to see why and be a good sounding board for him.

"I think there will be lots of benefits for me and hopefully the team as well."

McGuire quickly discovered that being a head coach is all-consuming.

Despite playing at the top of the game for the best part of two decades, McGuire was surprised by just how stressful the job was.

Danny McGuire is settling back into the ranks at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The pressure of it, really," he replied when asked about his biggest takeaway from the experience.

"When you're in charge of a bunch of 30-odd people, you've got to make some tough decisions. You've got to map out how the week runs. There is a fair amount of pressure to get things right.

"We play a game that's based on results as well so there's the challenge of not taking your work home with you as well knowing you've got responsibilities with your family at home.

"It was an eye-opener but a good experience."

Danny McGuire during a pre-match warm-up. (Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

McGuire won 16 major trophies as a player during his 17-year spell at hometown club Leeds Rhinos, earning 19 international caps along the way.

So comfortable with the responsibility of guiding his team around the park during his playing days, McGuire has found the relative sense of helplessness that comes with being a coach more challenging.

"There's pressure as a player but you're in control of things," added McGuire, who initially stayed on at Craven Park as head of recruitment at the end of his playing career in 2019 before becoming an assistant the following year.

"When I'm playing, I know what my role is and what I've got to contribute to the team. I knew if I played well, we'd have a good chance of winning.

"As a coach, all your work is done during the week. You can influence the result a little bit but the biggest challenge transitioning to a coach from a player is game day and not having the same influence."

McGuire has settled back into the ranks after handing over the reins to Peters.

Danny McGuire is loving life as a coach. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Ironically, McGuire has more experience as a head coach than the Australian – but he is backing his rookie boss to quickly prove himself in Super League.

"He's smart and passionate," said McGuire.

"He cares a lot and invests a lot of time and energy into his job. He's done his apprenticeship under some unbelievable coaches in the NRL.

"Willie has just been waiting for that opportunity. He's got so many ideas he's been holding onto because you can't make those calls when you're an assistant.

"I've learnt plenty in this short period already. I'm doing my role looking after the attack and linking in with the other coaches.

"It's been a really enjoyable few months. Everyone is ready to play some games now. We're all a little bit fed up of training."

Hull KR will blow away the cobwebs at Featherstone Rovers tonight as they continue their preparations for next month's Super League opener against Wigan Warriors.

Minds will soon drift towards the Hull derby and a first reunion with Smith on April 7.

McGuire hinted at a strained relationship with Smith in the closing stages of last season but has wished his former boss well in his new role at Hull FC.

"I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job there," said McGuire. "It adds a bit of spice to the derby and the city.

"We're training side by side at times at the uni which has been interesting. I've not seen him to talk to. I've seen a couple of the coaches – Gaz Ellis and Jason Davidson who I'm good friends with – but I've not managed to cross paths with Tony yet.