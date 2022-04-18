Hull KR's Ryan Hall pleads with Super League to scrap Easter double-header

Jordan Abdull talks to the group after the win in Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The controversial Easter Monday fixture left the schedule at the end of 2019 but is back this year after one season away in real terms.

Super League was suspended due to Covid in 2020 and last year the Easter games took place behind closed doors before the players were given the Monday off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams have been asked to back up this weekend and Hall became the first player to speak out about the impact of two outings in a matter of days.

The 34-year-old - one of the most experienced players in Super League - was tweeting from the south of France after helping Hull KR come from behind to beat Toulouse Olympique 28-24.

Hall scored twice in the second half as the Robins completed a double following their derby victory over Hull FC on Good Friday.

"Right, for the umteenth time, Super League can we do away with the Easter schedule now," he posted after the game in Toulouse.

"We ask every year and it gets laughed off. Our bodies are our tools it feels like you disrespect them.