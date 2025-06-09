HULL KR forward Sauaso Sue is facing a possible lengthy suspension following Saturday’s Challenge Cup final win against Warrington Wolves.

The 33-year-old front-rower will appear before a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday to face a grade E charge of spitting during the Robins’ dramatic 8-6 victory at Wembley.

Referee Liam Moore placed the incident on report after an allegation was made by Warrington winger Josh Thewlis midway through the second half, when Hull KR trailed 6-2.

E is the most serious disciplinary grade, resulting in an automatic referral to an operational rules tribunal and a minimum suspension of six games if the player is found guilty. Sue’s team-mates, winger Joe Burgess and centre James Batchelor, were also charged by the RFL’s match review panel, but not banned.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 07/06/2025 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Final - Warrington Wolves v Hull KR - Wembley Stadium, London, England - Hull Kingston Rovers' Elliot Minchella and Sauaso Sue celebrate victory

Burgess was fined after being handed three penalty points for grade B head contact with Thewlis early in the first half.

Batchelor received five points for grade C head contact on Matt Dufty, also resulting in a fine.

Under this year’s new totting up procedure, bans commence when a player has reached a total of six penalty points during a 12-month period.

The points tally is halved once a player has served a punishment, including a fine.

Neither Hull KR player was sin-binned. Both have until noon tomorrow to challenge the review panel’s verdict.

Any appeals would be heard later the same day, but if unsuccessful would result in an automatic one-match suspension.

Dufty is facing a long spell on the casualty list after sustaining a fractured eye socket following a clash of heads with Batchelor midway through the second half.

No Warrington players were charged.

The Cheshire side led until the 78th minute when Tom Davies touched down for Hull KR and Mikey Lewis landed the subsequent conversion to end a 40-year trophy drought.