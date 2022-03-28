Hull KR’s significant news about future of Craven Park

The purchase sees the club take on ownership of the ground for the first time since the dark days of administration in the late-1990s, when the stadium was sold to Kingston Community Developments Ltd to secure the club’s short-term future.

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin described the agreement as a significant landmark, saying it will secure the club’s long-term sustainability.

Big news for Hull KR and their association with Craven Park (Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Lakin said: “The deal, coming in a significant year for us on our 140th anniversary, is fantastic news for Hull Kingston Rovers, East Hull in particular and the wider city.

“We now have the opportunity to explore our vision of delivering a special project with both the stadium and surrounding land.”