Hull KR's treble bid and the year that was for Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity - The YP Rugby League Talk Podcast
On this week’s show we will be looking ahead to the Super League play-off semi-finals, previewing Hull KR’s clash with St Helens while casting an eye over the demise of both Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos in the first round of the post-season.
We also discuss York Knights’ treble bid as they take on Toulouse – winners for a third straight year over Bradford Bulls – in Sunday’s Championship Grand Final.
And we also ponder over who will get this year’s Man of Steel with Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor in the running.
You can also listen to the Rugby League Talk Podcast via Spotify and other podcast providers.