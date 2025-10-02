THE Rugby League Talk Podcast that brings you the latest news and views from Super League and beyond for Yorkshire’s clubs – featuring The YP’s rugby league writer, James O’Brien and host Phil Harrison.

On this week’s show we will be looking ahead to the Super League play-off semi-finals, previewing Hull KR’s clash with St Helens while casting an eye over the demise of both Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos in the first round of the post-season.

We also discuss York Knights’ treble bid as they take on Toulouse – winners for a third straight year over Bradford Bulls – in Sunday’s Championship Grand Final.

And we also ponder over who will get this year’s Man of Steel with Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor in the running.