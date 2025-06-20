Hunslet hit out at Salford Red Devils over Kobe Rugless deal

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian hooker joined Salford on a two-week loan on Thursday and is expected to make his debut for the cash-strapped Super League club against Hull FC this weekend.

However, Hunslet have claimed they were forced into the arrangement due to "circumstances beyond our control".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday morning, the Championship club said: "Late on Wednesday, both Kobe and our head coach (Dean Muir) were informed by Salford that a deal had been arranged for Kobe to join them – permanently.

"This came as a shock to us. Salford had just experienced an outgoing transfer and required a player urgently before the midday registration deadline on Thursday.

"What made this situation even more difficult – and, frankly, frustrating – was the fact that discussions regarding our player had apparently taken place without our involvement or consent.

"Even more concerning, Salford's position was that Kobe would join them without a transfer fee, as they could not afford to pay one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conscious that "a sudden opportunity to step into the Super League is understandably exciting", Hunslet compromised with a short-term loan.

Hunslet have expressed their disappointment at Salford's handling of the Kobe Rugless situation. (Photo: MARK GREEN/SWPIX.COM)

But the Championship strugglers, who added the situation was "clearly distressing" for Rugless, made it clear that any permanent arrangement would need to be negotiated.

"As a club, we were placed in an impossible situation – one that the RFL and others in authority should never allow to occur," continued the statement.

"After much reflection and with strong support from Kobe and his family, we agreed to a two-week loan arrangement. This gives Kobe a deserved chance to showcase his talent at the highest level, while also allowing Hunslet RLFC the opportunity to seek a fair and appropriate outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should a Super League club wish to secure Kobe’s services beyond this period, we welcome a proper discussion that recognises and respects Hunslet’s role in his development."