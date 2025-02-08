Dean Muir has warned Huddersfield Giants that they are in for a shock if they expect an easy ride at Hunslet on Sunday.

The Giants head to the South Leeds Stadium for the Challenge Cup third-round tie on the back of an inauspicious pre-season.

However, Luke Robinson is set to field a stronger side than the injury-hit versions that lost to Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, with Tui Lolohea, Zac Woolford and Leroy Cudjoe all named in the 21-man squad.

Championship new boys Hunslet are ready to take advantage should Huddersfield continue their poor start to the year.

"We go into every game thinking we've got a real chance," said Muir, who led the Parksiders to promotion against the odds via the League One play-offs last season.

"Everybody is writing us off but I think we can get at Huddersfield this week. We also have to be really mindful that they've got a lot of weapons to come back in.

"Hopefully we can catch them cold. We'll need some luck because there's a big difference between those who play Super League week in, week out and those who don't.

"If they're not ready and think it's going to be easy coming to South Leeds, they'll be in for a shock. Any Hunslet side goes out there and gives everything, as we showed last season.

Hunslet earned promotion to the Championship in 2024. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I think we're a better team than we were last year. We've just got to go out there with the same work ethic and intent."

Huddersfield are strong favourites to progress to round four despite their early troubles but their 2003 cup defeat at Hunslet serves as a warning.

"It's been a disjointed pre-season but we've got a really strong group and have been able to create resilience," said Robinson.

"Ken Davy informed me that Hunslet once turned us over and knocked us out of the Challenge Cup.