He was just 20 at the time and scored six goals in a 40-28 win over Harlequins when team-mates included Dean Widders, Ryan McGoldrick, Ryan Hudson and a youngster called Adam Milner making just his third appearance.

A few months later, the stylish loose forward, one of Super League’s brightest talents, would join Hull FC in a £100,000 deal.

Tonight, after a career that has seen him secure two further six-figure moves to Warrington Wolves and Toronto Wolfpack, plus a brief return to Hull and a stellar stint at Wakefield Trinity, he is back proudly wearing the jersey of his hometown club.

Westerman, who earned his long-awaited second cap for England last year, wears the No 13 shirt again when Salford Red Devils arrive at Wheldon Road for the club’s Betfred Super League opener.

“I can’t wait,” he admitted, earlier this week.

“It’s a dream really coming back to a place that’s in my heart.

“I always dreamt about coming back and finishing my career here and trying to win some trophies. It’s been an easy option and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

Castleford Tigers new signing Joe Westerman. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

“It’d be the pinnacle of my career (to win something with Castleford). It’s always been a club that’s been in my heart from supporting them from being six, going home and away. I remember going to Leeds for the (1999) Challenge Cup semi and losing to London and Steele Retchless and crying on the sidelines.

“All my career, winning stuff at other clubs – I’ve lost three Grand Finals so I’ve not won owt really! – has been good. But to win something with your hometown club, I can’t think of anything better.

“This group of players we have got and the coaching staff, I think we can push for that.”

Westerman, 32, does himself a disservice; he did win the League Leaders’ Shield with Warrington in 2016 but, given they lost the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final the same year, and he also fell with Hull at Wembley in 2013, you can understand the urgency to lift some major silverware.

Joe Westerman playing for Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Tony Johnson

During his time away, Castleford came close under Daryl Powell, twice reaching Wembley and a maiden Grand Final in 2017 when they also finished top for the first time.

With Lee Radford, who coached Westerman in both his spells at Hull, having taken over this term, and the club openly pushing a ‘new era’ theme, it is hoped they will finally deliver especially after last year’s disappointing seventh-placed finish.

As one of seven new recruits who could feature against Salford as well as Milner – who hung around and now has almost 300 Castleford appearances to his name – Westerman can sense the expectation.

“I live in Cas and just around the place it gives you shivers down your back as you can feel they’re up, ready for it and ready for the start,” he explained.

Joe Westerman. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“If we’re not up there at the top end of the table at the end of it, it will be disappointing. The players believe we can be up challenging for trophies.”

There was a crowd of 5,862 when Terry Matterson’s Castleford faced Brian McDermott’s Harlequins in Westerman’s last Tigers match at Wheldon Road in 2010. Tonight, there will be more than 9,000 in attendance and he admitted: “It is a little bit different. When I was last here we were around the bottom end of the table and making sure we didn’t get relegated. The club was not in as good a position as it is now.

“The club’s growing now and you see that with the stuff they’re doing around the place. The stadium as it is, packed out, there’s no better place to play.”

And Westerman, of course, is different, too, to the version of himself who had shot onto the scene as a wide-running second-row in 2008.

“When I was last here I was young and I expected my skill to get me through,” he recalled.

“Now, learning from the last few years, I know that you can’t just do it on skill. You’ve got to be a bit more dedicated and professional. The big thing for me was in the gym: getting on top of things, being strong and then being fit enough to play the long minutes on the field.”

He added: “I’ve come back as that older player, rather than just expecting to turn up and play, the stuff I do during the week is a big thing for me.

“I’m wanting to learn every time I come in.”

Salford, under new coach Paul Rowley, are also looking to improve after coming in second-bottom last term.

With a new half-back pairing of Westerman’s ex-Hull team-mate Marc Sneyd and former Melbourne Storm playmaker Brodie Croft plus Samoa centre Tim Lafai coming in from Parramatta Eels, they should be considerably stronger.

Westerman conceded: “It will be tough.

“They have signed some good players. In the friendlies, they seem to be shifting the ball a bit.

“The middles are working hard and Sitaleki Akauola from Warrington is a big, strong forward.

“It’s a good squad and they’ll be wanting to win a lot more than they did last year.