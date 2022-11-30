Renouf Atoni is out to prove himself in Super League after swapping Sydney Roosters for Wakefield Trinity.

The 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Trinity following his release by the NRL club.

Atoni left the Roosters without playing a match, with his game time in 2022 coming in the shape of 14 appearances for NSW Cup side North Sydney Bears.

The front-rower was a regular during his time at Canterbury Bulldogs, featuring 43 times between 2018 and 2021.

Atoni is relishing the opportunity to get his career back on track in England after a frustrating season with the Roosters.

“I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity in the Super League,” said Atoni, whose contract includes an option for 2024.

“The chance to come over and prove myself in the English game is one I’m really looking forward to and I couldn’t let it pass by.

“My first goal and focus right now is to rip into training straight away with the boys. I’ve obviously missed the first few weeks of pre-season, so when I come over that’s the first thing I’m wanting to do.

Renouf Atoni has completed his move to Wakefield Trinity. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

“I know Kelepi (Tanginoa) and Jorge (Taufua) from their time in the NRL. They are both great players and it will be unbelievable to be able to take to the pitch with both of them. On top of that, I can’t wait to meet the rest of the players and form a bond with them that we can take onto the pitch in 2023.

“I really can’t wait to get started and to get to know the people of Wakefield.”

Atoni becomes the second addition to Wakefield's pack following the signing of ex-New Zealand back-rower Kevin Proctor at the end of last month.

Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth believes the club have pulled off a coup by landing the former Bulldogs enforcer.

Renouf Atoni takes a carry for Canterbury Bulldogs. (Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

“We are absolutely delighted to secure the services of Renouf,” said Applegarth, who lost the likes of David Fifita, Tinirau Arona and James Batchelor at the end of last season.

“He will add some real size and punch to our pack and we feel he will complement our squad really well.

"Renouf is a player we were keen to get signed so to have it over the line is great news for the club moving into the new season.