The Wakefield-born winger made his Super League debut for Huddersfield Giants aged 17 and was snapped up by NRL club Newcastle Knights with only one first-team appearance to his name.

Young played once more for the Giants before chasing his dream on the other side of the world, a sacrifice that has been rewarded handsomely.

Fresh from a breakout season in the NRL which yielded 14 tries in 20 outings, the Yorkshireman starred in England's warm-up win over Fiji last week to convince Shaun Wane that he is ready for the cut and thrust of a World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two months on from celebrating his 21st birthday, Young will run out at St James' Park for the tournament opener against Samoa to provide the ultimate vindication of his decision to gamble on a move to Australia as a teenager.

"You always think about it and dream about it when you're younger but I probably didn't expect to go as early as I did," he told The Yorkshire Post ahead of his full international debut.

"I'm glad I did because I've never really looked back since I made the move.

"Moving to the NRL, everyone knows it’s the best competition in the world. I moved over there because I wanted to improve and be the best player I could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England winger Dom Young during a training session. (Picture: Getty Images)

"I'm obviously not the finished article yet and have got places to go but to be playing in a World Cup for my country two years later is a pretty crazy feeling."

The home tournament allowed Young to catch up with family and friends on a tour of Yorkshire before going into camp.

England are being billed as the underdogs for the clash with Samoa but Young, who has seen the likes of Brian To'o and Jarome Luai up close in the NRL, has a different take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've got a strong team with a lot of quality players," said the youngster, who plays alongside Samoa half-back Anthony Milford at club level.

Dom Young, second left, lines up ahead of his first outing in England colours against Fiji. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But we've got a strong team as well. I've been impressed by the intensity and quality of training. What we've been doing in training has been at a really high level.

"Playing for England is special and everyone is going to rise to the occasion. If we all play to our ability, we can get the job done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wane was dealt several blows on the eve of the tournament with the withdrawal of St Helens playmaker Jonny Lomax chief among them.

England's spine is being viewed as something of a weakness but Young is backing the likes of George Williams and Marc Sneyd to shine on the big stage.

Dom Young during a media engagement. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"The half-back combination has been pretty impressive in training," added Young. "They're both nailing the passes and kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The combinations are looking really good. That spine is definitely going to worry teams in the World Cup. That's what I've been impressed with the most."

Had the tournament gone ahead as planned last year, Young would have played alongside brother Alex for Jamaica via the family heritage rule.

Instead, he is preparing to line up on the opposite wing to St Helens star Tommy Makinson, who he faced in his first professional game in 2019. "Playing against Tommy when I was only 17 on my debut and now playing with someone of that quality, it's pretty surreal," said Young.

"I've not played too many Super League games so it is a bit of a strange feeling being in camp with players you grew up watching."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young may have moments when he pinches himself but his ascension has been no fluke.

Dom Young in action for Huddersfield Giants before his move to Australia. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 6ft 6in flyer has wowed seasoned NRL campaigners with his speed and athleticism, while he has seen off competition from England's record tryscorer Ryan Hall on the road to St James' Park.

Young will feel like he belongs when he enters the World Cup arena in front of a global audience this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I back myself as a player and have played a lot of these players this year and gave a decent account of myself," he said.

"I definitely feel ready for the challenge and am where I need to be. I can't wait to rip in."

Young will be backed by an army of family and friends in the north east for the biggest match of his fledgling career.

He could be forgiven for thinking it is fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mum’s side of the family are all from Newcastle,” said Young.

“It’s kind of weird really, especially when I’m in Newcastle in Australia – and a lot of the suburbs have similar names as well.

“They’re all Geordies, all proud United fans, and I’ve been to the stadium a few times. It’s going to be a great atmosphere.

"I've got quite a few people going up to watch me as well which is nice. I'm obviously not too used to that over in Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've got a decent little crew: my mum and dad, my grandparents and a couple of mates as well.