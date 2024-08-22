'I don't want to hold this club back': Paul McShane opens up on Castleford Tigers future

Castleford Tigers’ former Man of Steel Paul McShane has provided a positive injury update and commented on his future at the club.

McShane, who was honoured as Betfred Super League’s best player in 2020, has not played since a win over Hull FC on May 24.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity man was hours away from making a comeback against Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road last Sunday, but concerns over his damaged arm meant his return was put on hold.

He has retained his place in Tigers’ initial 21-man squad for the visit of Warrington Wolves on Friday and, with another week’s training under his belt, is hopeful of finally getting back on the pitch.

Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane has been linked with a move to Australia (Picture: SWpix.com)

“I got the all-clear last Monday, with the bone being healed, then I got some CT results on Friday,” he explained. “I trained and was hoping to play, but I took a couple of contacts that didn’t feel too clever.

“Hopefully, I’ll be ready [this] week or - if not - definitely the week after. I’ll get a bit more contact in me and get back out there, which is more positive than at the start.

“We thought I might not be able to play again this year, but hopefully I can get out there soon.”

McShane has featured only five times this season and the current setback is a legacy of the broken arm he suffered in 2023.

“It had been tender for a few weeks, then one day it just swelled up, my full arm was swollen,” he recalled.

“It has been frustrating, especially when I was back playing after so long out. It wasn’t as though I did it again, it wasn’t an injury, just a bit of bad luck.”

Tigers have only five games to play this year, but McShane stressed he’s determined to finish the campaign on his own terms.

He said: “This season is an improvement on where we were last year. Some people have come in and really stood up and if I can get out there and help the team, I’d like to do that towards the back end of the year.”

What happens after that is up in the air, with 34-year-old McShane considering bringing the curtain down on his career with a spell playing in Australia.

“I am still contracted to Cas, but the last thing I want to do is hold Castleford back in their three-year plan,” he stated.

“If it’s me staying or me moving on and them bringing someone else in that fits the mould, I’d be willing to do that for this club.

