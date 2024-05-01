'I feel I can help more as a player': Dale Ferguson resigns as Dewsbury Rams head coach
The 36-year-old took over from Liam Finn at the end of last year after helping Dewsbury to League 1 title success as a player but the Rams have struggled on their return to the second tier, winning just one of their opening six games.
Ferguson – a former Scotland international who played in Super League for Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls – is set to dust off his boots in an attempt to give Dewsbury's pack a much-needed lift.
"I'd just like to thank the players and the fans for their support," said Ferguson.
"This hasn't been an easy decision for me to make but at the moment I feel I can help more on the field as a player."
Assistant coach Paul March has been handed the reins until the end of the season.
"Firstly, I'd like to thank Fergie for bringing me into the club," said March.
"I'm proud to take over my hometown club which has a lot of history. It's my job to build a team on the field that gives 100 per cent every week and plays the game in a way that entertains the supporters.
"It's a big challenge but one I’m ready for, starting this Saturday against Toulouse."
