'I felt like we quit': Luke Robinson blasts Huddersfield Giants players after Salford rout

Luke Robinson branded the Huddersfield Giants performance as they were hit for 60 by top-four chasing Salford Red Devils.

A week after edging past Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend, Huddersfield succumbed to their old ways that have dogged them all season.

Ryan Brierley claimed a hat-trick as the Red Devils scored 10 tries and 10 goals against a Giants side that repeatedly gifted them penalties.

After Chris Atkin opened the scoring on his 100th Salford appearance, Brierley made the most of an early sin bin for Huddersfield’s Andre Savelio to score twice, and Salford never let Huddersfield regain any sort of composure.

Chasing shadows: Nene Maconald of Salford breaks through the Huddersfield defence (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

Injuries hampered the visitors but more costly were needless penalties, and their heads dropped at the start of the second half. There was finally some joy for Huddersfield in the 60th minute as Sam Hewitt forced his way over.

“I thought we started actually OK in that first five minutes but from that moment on, the 75 minutes afterwards, I was embarrassed, it was embarrassing,” said Robinson.

“I don’t think Salford were that good. I spoke to ‘Rowls’ about that, I don’t think he thought they were amazing but we just pretty much gave them everything…

“I can take losing but I can’t take losing like that. In parts of the game I felt like we quit which is one of the most disrespectful things you can say to me as a player or as a person.