After hosting Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon, Wakefield face Hull FC, Hull KR and St Helens before finishing the campaign at Huddersfield Giants on September 2.

It is a hugely demanding schedule for a team battling to stay in Super League, but Poching can spare a thought for the sides fighting for the title.

"It's hard enough earlyish in the season, let alone the back end," said Poching, who is hopeful of getting Reece Lyne and Jay Pitts back before the end of the campaign.

Willie Poching is bracing his side for a demanding schedule. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's tough on these lads some of these things we're asking them to put their bodies through.

"It's a really tough ask for them, especially when we're asking them to sell the product the best way they possibly can. I don't think they really get the opportunity to do that.

"I feel sorry for the teams that are prepping to go into the play-offs. We're in a difficult situation and fighting ourselves but it's difficult to peak for the play-offs when you're managing your group to get through this period healthy."

Poching fears the gruelling run-in may even hurt England's World Cup chances.

Wakefield Trinity lost to Catalans Dragons last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The schedule is too tough," he added.

"I don't think I'm the only one saying this. You look at the squads and how they're depleted through injuries already. Suspensions aren't helping as well.

"Piling more work on top of that just affects the quality of performance and the product we're able to deliver.

"There are five games in a short period of time and it takes its toll. I just hope it doesn't affect England come the World Cup."

Wakefield Trinity have suffered at the hands of Wigan Warriors three times already this year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

If everything goes to plan, Poching will be preparing for another season in Super League when Shaun Wane's team kick off the home tournament in mid-October.

Wakefield remain two points clear of Toulouse Olympique ahead of the Belle Vue date with Wigan following the French side's defeat at Warrington Wolves.

But Poching has stressed that Trinity have plenty of work to do to secure their top-flight status.

"It's still all on and all to play for as far as we're concerned," he said.

"It's in our hands and we've got to stay in control of that."

There are no free hits in Wakefield's situation but they are long odds to beat a Wigan outfit that have claimed a hat-trick of wins against Poching's men already this season.

Poching regards the dangerous Warriors - the competition's leading points scorers by a distance - as the toughest team to defend against.

"They can create something out of nothing," he said.

"They can do freaky things in a flash. They're the things that make them dangerous. If you give them a broken line, they take every opportunity that presents itself.

"Defensively we've got to be on it from minute one through to minute 80."

Trinity's case has not been helped by a dry track and searing temperatures.

Poching will ask his side to play the percentages in challenging conditions.

"It'll be a war of attrition and a battle of energy," he said.

"It'll come down to who can control the ball. It's not the weather where you want to be defending for too long.