'I love this club': Hull KR coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall signs contract extension
The former Rovers captain, who made 93 appearances across his four seasons as a player at Craven Park, joined the backroom staff following his retirement in 2023, initially as a development coach.
Kenny-Dowall was promoted at the end of last season after Brett Delaney left to join Danny McGuire at Castleford Tigers.
The 36-year-old is responsible for KR's attacking contact in his new role.
"It's a massive opportunity for me and I’m really happy to be staying at Hull KR," said Kenny-Dowall.
"It was a no-brainer. I love this club and what it's given me. I'm really grateful for the opportunity to remain here and keep building.
"It’s been really enjoyable in my new role and working with some great coaches. It's given me the opportunity to keep learning and developing myself.
"With these new responsibilities comes more pressure but I’m enjoying the high-pressure, high-reward environment as we want to get the best of us as staff and the boys. It's been a big step up but I’m really enjoying it."
Kenny-Dowall played a key role in KR's revival as a player after joining from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2020 season.
Peters has talked up Kenny-Dowall's value as a coach following a successful transition.
"Shaun has made great progress in his coaching journey so far from his role as development coach to now being an assistant coach this season," said the Rovers boss.
"Skids is well respected at the club and his experience in rugby league is a real asset to our playing squad.
"Skids is settled away from the game with his growing family and has found a real home in Hull.
"I'm looking forward to seeing Skids continue to develop throughout his coaching journey at Hull KR."
