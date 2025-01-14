Hull KR coach Shaun Kenny-Dowall has signed a contract extension until the end of 2026 after stepping up to assist Willie Peters.

The former Rovers captain, who made 93 appearances across his four seasons as a player at Craven Park, joined the backroom staff following his retirement in 2023, initially as a development coach.

Kenny-Dowall was promoted at the end of last season after Brett Delaney left to join Danny McGuire at Castleford Tigers.

The 36-year-old is responsible for KR's attacking contact in his new role.

"It's a massive opportunity for me and I’m really happy to be staying at Hull KR," said Kenny-Dowall.

"It was a no-brainer. I love this club and what it's given me. I'm really grateful for the opportunity to remain here and keep building.

"It’s been really enjoyable in my new role and working with some great coaches. It's given me the opportunity to keep learning and developing myself.

"With these new responsibilities comes more pressure but I’m enjoying the high-pressure, high-reward environment as we want to get the best of us as staff and the boys. It's been a big step up but I’m really enjoying it."

Shaun Kenny-Dowall has extended his Hull KR stay. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Kenny-Dowall played a key role in KR's revival as a player after joining from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2020 season.

Peters has talked up Kenny-Dowall's value as a coach following a successful transition.

"Shaun has made great progress in his coaching journey so far from his role as development coach to now being an assistant coach this season," said the Rovers boss.

"Skids is well respected at the club and his experience in rugby league is a real asset to our playing squad.

"Skids is settled away from the game with his growing family and has found a real home in Hull.