The 22-year-old, who made his Super League debut for the Giants in 2018, has signed a two-year deal with the Robins.

Senior has scored four tries in three Super League appearances this season, including a hat-trick in his last outing against Wigan Warriors in May.

The Huddersfield academy product will link up with Rovers this week, although Sunday's Magic Weekend derby against Hull FC is likely to come too soon.

Louis Senior dives over against Wigan Warriors. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Senior is chasing regular minutes after slipping down the pecking order at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I know Woody (Sam Wood) from Huddersfield and he’s only said good things about the place and he sold it for me really," said Senior, who is KR's second confirmed signing for 2023 following the acquisition of Brisbane Broncos prop Rhys Kennedy.

"Personally, I needed to change things up and I’m really happy to be joining Hull KR.

"I need game time for my development and I want to consistently be playing Super League to reach my potential.

Louis Senior celebrates a try against Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"This move is the perfect opportunity to build and put in some good performances to cement a first-team spot."

Senior, who was recruited by incoming Rovers head coach Willie Peters, makes the move early following the departure of Tony Smith.

He is looking forward to getting started at his new club.

"Whenever I’ve played at KR, they’re really loud and it’s a really good atmosphere there so I’m looking forward to that," said Senior.

"Hull KR play an expansive brand of rugby. I can’t wait to be getting the ball in space and show the fans what I can do.