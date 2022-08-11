'I really feel part of the fabric': Danny McGuire only has eyes for Hull KR ahead of Leeds Rhinos reunion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 39-year-old is regarded as one of Leeds' greatest-ever players after winning eight Super League titles and scoring 267 tries in 424 games for his hometown club from 2001 to 2017.

But - in his fifth year at Craven Park after finishing his playing career with the club - there is no hint of split loyalty ahead of a crucial fixture in the race for the play-offs.

"It probably does mean a little bit more, I'm not going to lie to you," said Hull KR's interim boss, who is facing the Rhinos for the first time as a head coach.

Danny McGuire, pictured, has made a positive impression at Hull KR since taking the reins from Tony Smith. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"When I went back and played against Leeds, I wanted to win and get stuck into them. That's the same approach with regards to coaching.

"Because of the history with Leeds and the amount of time I spent there, I will always have that connection and that can never be lost.

"But my connection and everything at the minute is with Rovers. I really feel part of the fabric and everything that's going on at the club.

"The club at Leeds has changed a lot and there's a lot of different people involved. Honestly, I don't really feel much connection to the club.

Danny McGuire gives instructions before the game against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I still like to see them do well but my sole focus at the minute is doing my best for this club."

The teams are separated by a solitary point in the Super League table going into tomorrow's match at Craven Park.

Leeds hold the advantage after moving into the play-off positions for the first time thanks to a fifth win in six games, making it a must-win fixture for the ninth-placed Robins.

"Sometimes you've got to approach these a little bit differently," said McGuire.

Danny McGuire won the man of the match in the 2017 Grand Final in his final game for Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"There is a bit more importance on this with regards to the situation and where both teams are standing.

"If we've got ambitions to be playing in the big games at the end of the year, we've probably got to get the job done this week. I'm sure Leeds will be sending out the same messages.

"It's not just another game; it's really important. We've got lofty ambitions and want to be playing in the tasty games at the end of the season.

"We need to make sure we invest everything on Friday night."

Both sides had to dig deep last week with Rovers fighting back to beat Toulouse Olympique and Leeds holding off Salford Red Devils before pulling away late on.

McGuire views the Rhinos as a different beast under Rohan Smith but it is a challenge Hull KR are relishing.

"Leeds are probably in a similar position to us now where they can find a way to get the job done, which probably wouldn't have happened before Rohan took over," added McGuire, who has won three of his five games in charge.

"They've got a little bit more steel about them. Even when things go against them, they find a way to come through the other side. That's a really good quality to have as a team.

"I think they're potential dark horses for a good run at the back end of the season.