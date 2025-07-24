'I really love this club': Liam Knight extends Hull FC stay

Liam Knight has credited Hull FC with reigniting his passion for rugby league after earning a 12-month contract extension.
By James O'Brien
Published 24th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

The Australian front-rower has been an ever-present since his arrival from the NRL in March, making a positive impression in his 18 appearances for the Airlie Birds.

Knight, who represented Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs before his move to Super League, is ready to build on a positive start at Hull.

"I'm stoked to be staying here," he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Liam Knight is loving life at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)placeholder image
Liam Knight is loving life at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I really love this club and I'm really excited to see what we can keep building over the next 12 months.

"I've really fallen in love with the fans and the atmosphere, both home and away. They're so dedicated.

"I love the playing group we have here and the coaching staff too. It's a fun place to come to work and that's being reflected in our performances.

"It's been a real ride so far. I had a couple of tough years back home in regards to injury so coming over to England was a bit of a clean slate for me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I've really found my love for the sport again so this move has been a massive blessing for me."

Knight joins fellow in-form prop Herman Ese'ese in committing his future to the club, while Sam Lisone is set to bolster the Hull pack at the end of the year.

Director of rugby Gareth Ellis views the retention of Knight as an important piece of the jigsaw.

"Liam has been one of our standout performers in 2025 and we’re absolutely delighted to confirm his place with us again in 2026," said Ellis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He has become one of the key cogs in our pack with the way he carries himself both on and off the field.

"The impact he has had is unquestionable. He's a brilliant character to have around our squad, particularly our younger players.

"He has settled in well to life in the city and we're all looking forward to watching him continue in the black and white jersey next season."

Related topics:Hull FCNRLSuper LeagueCanberra Raiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice