Eribe Doro is ready to make a name for himself in Super League after stressing he has not joined Hull KR to be a squad filler.

Doro earned a move to the Robins thanks to his eye-catching form in the Championship, marking a return to the top level for the Warrington Wolves academy product.

The confident prop is not overawed by the challenge of fighting his way into a strong front row that boasts the likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jai Whitbread and Jesse Sue.

"I've had that little taste before and it's made me hungry for it," said the former Bradford Bulls forward.

"Throughout my time in the Championship, I played with the ambition of going back to Super League and proving myself at that level.

"I'm confident in my ability and know there's room to grow and improve. I feel like I'm in the right environment to do that.

"I'm pretty ambitious so I want to play as many games as I can. I signed here to play and that's my aim.

"I'm realistic. I understand there's a lot of talent and experience in the team – but I wouldn't have signed a contract if I didn't think there was something I could add that's a bit different.

Eribe Doro, pictured, is confident of forcing his way into Willie Peters' plans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hopefully I can steal a few of their tools, put them in my toolbox and push them all year."

Doro spent time on loan with Widnes Vikings before permanent spells at Halifax Panthers and Bradford.

The 23-year-old feels unrecognisable from the youngster who made four Super League appearances for Warrington in 2020 and 2021.

"I'm a different man and a different player," said Doro.

The prop was a standout performer for Bradford in the Championship. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"My time in the Championship has helped me take this step up. I'm more confident in my ability and understand my body a bit more. I've grown into a man.

"I expected quite a big step up but it's probably exceeded my expectations. The boys train very hard and Willie (Peters) expects a lot from us.

"I like being challenged and pushed. We do that every day."

Doro is primed to kick on after starring for the Bulls in their run to the play-off semi-finals.

The front-rower cleaned up at Bradford's end-of-season awards night, winning Fans' Player of the Year, Coach's Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Hitman of the Year.

Doro has expressed his gratitude to the Bulls for the role they played in his development.

"Bradford will always have a special place in my heart," said Doro, who made 31 appearances in his 14-month spell at Odsal.

"I appreciate the opportunity they gave me. Some things are meant to be and the whole system there suited me perfectly.

"I'm more than grateful to them, especially people like Eamon O'Carroll and Jason Hirst who backed me. They put a lot of pressure on me but I kind of like that and feel it's something I thrive off.

"The awards are always nice recognition but the thing that gave me confidence was having people around me like Bruno (Michael Lawrence) and the other experienced boys who backed me and trusted me. That gives you a lot of confidence as a young athlete developing.