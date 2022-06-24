The 20-year-old back made his Super League debut in 2020 and has gone on to feature seven times, including cameos off the bench in both play-off games last year.

Tate has yet to play for the Robins this season, instead gaining experience on loan with Workington Town.

But the academy product can now look forward to the future at Craven Park after resolving his contract situation.

Will Tate during a training session. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’m really happy to sign," he said.

"I wanted to get it done as quickly as possible and I’m glad it’s happened soon in the year.

"I’m excited to stay at the club and keep doing what I’m doing.

“The boys that have signed already can see where the club is going and where the group is going. I just want to be part of that as much as possible and play a big role in the future.