The 32-year-old, who is in his second season with the club after joining from Melbourne Storm, has been at the heart of Huddersfield's resurgence this year, taking his try tally to 11 in 17 outings in Friday's win over Leeds Rhinos.

A month ago, Ian Watson revealed that the Giants had offered the out-of-contract centre a new deal.

But the two parties have yet to come to an agreement, meaning Leutele's future remains up in the air.

Ricky Leutele is in the final few months of his Huddersfield Giants contract. (Picture: SWPix.com)

When asked whether there was any update, Leutele told The Yorkshire Post: "Not yet. Hopefully I get to speak to my manager and the club over the weekend to see what's happening.

"I want to stay most definitely. Me and my family are open to anything because we're enjoying our time on this side of the world.

"I'm enjoying my time with Watto and this group of boys at Huddersfield."

Leutele has put forward a strong case for inclusion in the Super League Dream Team, such has been his influence on Huddersfield's left edge.

Ricky Leutele celebrates his try in the Challenge Cup final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

He feels in a good place with his game but is always striving for perfection.

"I'm loving my rugby at the moment," said Leutele.

"It helps that my wife and kids are enjoying life over here. All that off-field stuff is taking care of itself and all I've got to do is just play rugby.

"I'm happy with my form. There are probably a few things I could do a bit better defensively and attacking-wise as well.

Ricky Leutele with fans after the win over Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Nobody is a perfect player so there's always room for improvements. I'm enjoying the challenge to better myself every week."

The Giants have won five games in a row in Super League either side of their Challenge Cup final defeat to cement a place in the top four.

After delivering the perfect response to their Tottenham heartbreak in victories over Catalans Dragons and Leeds, Huddersfield can enjoy their first break since the start of the season.

"We lost the final but our main focus was not kicking stones leading into Catalans and to put in a real good performance to get back to winning ways," said Leutele.

"We did that real well and to back it up was pretty awesome. We were treating it like a final because a few of us have next week off so we really wanted to put in a good performance and earn our break.

"We've got a real good squad - our depth players are real good too. That's credit to Watto and the way we train and hold each other accountable.

"It's a real good group of boys and we're all enjoying our rugby at the moment."

Huddersfield still have to negotiate 12 more regular-season rounds but there is a growing belief in the camp that they can win a first Super League title.

"The boys here are real confident," added Leutele.

"It's dripping into our younger boys too, them believing in themselves that they can match it with the big boys.

"We've got a good mix of players: the leaders, the middle-aged boys and the young ones coming through. We're all gelling real well.