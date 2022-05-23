Ian Watson sensing double opportunity for Huddersfield Giants as he provides injury latest

The Giants take on Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday before Huddersfield Town meet Nottingham Forest the following day with a place in the Premier League on the line.

For supporters of both clubs, it is a unique opportunity to watch their teams in major finals on the same weekend.

There is also the potential for football fans to take in a rugby league game while they are down in London, perhaps for the first time.

Ian Watson has made no attempt to play down the significance of this weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson wants to make sure his team produce a performance that leaves them hooked.

"Some of the football supporters might come to watch rugby and I've heard it numerous times before where football people have watched rugby and gone, 'I've never watched it before but I'll watch it every week now'," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"It happened in the semi-final with one of my neighbours who has never watched rugby. He told me on the morning of the game that he was going to watch it and now he watches every week. He's got Sky and is watching the rugby on there.

"We've got the chance to attract other people as well which should attract a bigger crowd for us and potentially bigger sponsors, but also young players who want to be part of Huddersfield and see that it's a way that they can compete to win trophies."

Huddersfield celebrate Sam Hewitt's try against Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants are in a good place heading into the Challenge Cup final after winning their last four games, including the semi-final victory over Hull KR and the Super League win against Wigan.

Watson is sensing a good vibe in the squad as Huddersfield aim to lift the trophy for the first time in 69 years.

"It's really relaxed and jovial at the moment," said Watson.

"We've got a lot of young lads in our squad so they're very excitable and energetic at the moment.

Louis Senior celebrates a try in the Super League win against Wigan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Going into the semi-final we were obsessed with getting the win against Wakefield because we'd lost a couple of games and wanted to go in there with a little bit of good form.

"Going into the Challenge Cup final, I don't think we could be in any better form.

"Some of the performances could have been slightly better but we're actually in good form going into the final which should stand us in good stead."

Watson does not yet know the make-up of his team with question marks over injured duo Theo Fages and Oliver Russell.

The Giants boss will give his two half-backs every chance to prove their fitness.

“We will know more later in the week," said Watson, who confirmed back-rower Chris McQueen will play after overcoming his injury.

"It’s very early, especially for someone like Oliver Russell who got a little knock at the weekend and came off early in the game.

“He’s gone for a scan today so we will know more probably on Wednesday or Thursday.

“The boys will probably know within the next couple of sessions but we’ll not name anything specific until the back end of the week when we know where everybody is at.

“Theo has not actually trained with us today but he’s going through all the bits that he needs to go through.

“Theo has done enough repetitions over the years to be able to drop in at the back end of the week and be fine for the final.”

Should Fages or Russell fail to recover in time, Will Pryce is available and raring to go after completing his 10-match ban.

Watson would not hesitate to turn to Pryce despite his lack of game time over the past two months.

“I’ve got no problems with throwing young Will in,” he said. “He’s a great character and has a good head on his shoulders.

“If he has to come in and cover for someone he will do a real good job.