The Giants have been something of a surprise package at the start of 2022 after struggling to fire in Watson's first season in charge.

Huddersfield have won five of their seven Super League games and can look forward to a Challenge Cup semi-final in early May.

Before that Elland Road date with Hull KR, Watson's men face four matches in two weeks starting with a trip to Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night.

Ian Watson took over at the end of 2020. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Watson is viewing this period as a chance for Huddersfield to cement their status as title contenders.

"The next two weeks are always where the table starts to take shape," he said.

"The big one for me is to make sure that we're successful in there but come through healthy because it'll set us up going forward for the rest of the season.

"Our aim is to be in the top two consistently as we go forward. We want to be up there.

Huddersfield Giants have enjoyed a strong start to the season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I can't see why we can't be up there. It's all about what we do tomorrow and then on Monday (against St Helens) and the week after against Warrington.

"It's in our control to be in there; we've just got to make sure our standards are high and we play the way we want to play."

While the Giants sit third after an impressive start, Leeds are at the other end of the table courtesy of six defeats in seven games.

Watson is paying little attention to the Rhinos' form, insisting they should be more concerned about the way Huddersfield are playing.

"The biggest one for us is to concentrate on ourselves," said Watson.

"What we've got to do is not overly focus on them. It's mainly about how we go about the game. That will determine whether we get the result or not.

"They are going to be wounded after losing quite a few games but we can't worry about Leeds. They'll have to worry about us."

The Giants are in a winning habit, leaving Watson's men confident of victory regardless of the opposition.

"The boys have been building it all the way through the year," he added.

"We are quite a confident group anyway but as you start to get the wins, more and more confidence comes through.

"When you have a couple of changes and players are coming in and performing and you're still picking up the wins, confidence rises again.