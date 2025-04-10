Huddersfield Giants' injury problems have worsened ahead of Sunday's home game against Catalans Dragons with Tui Lolohea among several fresh names on the casualty list.

The Giants, who are already without the likes of Niall Evalds, Adam Clune and Zac Woolford, have lost Lolohea for up to 12 weeks after the playmaker sustained a calf injury in the recent defeat to Hull KR.

Forwards Harry Rushton and Matty English are also facing spells on the sidelines to compound Luke Robinson's early-season woes.

"Unfortunately, once again we've had no luck," said Robinson, whose side are still waiting for their first Super League win.

"Harry Rushton got involved in a really awkward tackle which affected both his knee and his ankle. It looks like he's going to be missing for the next six weeks.

"Matty English has been struggling with his shoulder but he picked up an Achilles tendon problem which is going to rule him out for two to four weeks.

"Tui Lolohea had tightness in his calf against Hull KR but after a scan and a chat with the specialist, it looks like he's going to be out for eight to 12 weeks, which is unbelievable."

George King, who missed the start of the season with a serious ankle injury, was due to make his debut this week before suffering a fresh setback.

Luke Robinson has endured a challenging start to the year. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"To make matters worse, we've been really looking forward to George King coming back but he's pulled his calf," added Robinson, who remains without suspended prop Oliver Wilson for the visit of Catalans.

"He had a horrific freak accident at the beginning of the year but has looked extremely good over the last two or three weeks and brought experience to us.

"He probably could have played against Hull KR but we held him back and now it looks like he's going to be out for four to six weeks.