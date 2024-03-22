It has been a challenging start for Tony Smith and Hull FC. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Black and Whites have lost four of their first five games amid an early-season selection crisis and needed a last-gasp try to see off wooden spoon favourites London Broncos on home soil.

Smith was tasked with guiding Hull through a transitional period but is struggling to make his mark at the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Airlie Birds finished 10th in his first season – following eighth and ninth-place finishes under Brett Hodgson – and appear set for another long year after a home drubbing by Leigh Leopards, leading to some talk about Smith's position.

Kear, who led Hull to Challenge Cup glory in 2005, has backed Smith to get it right with time after leaving Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR in better places than he found them.

"The club hasn't performed well really since Lee Radford left," said Kear.

"It's a massive club and there are massive demands as well. Unless you've actually had the job, you don't realise the profile there is for rugby league in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tony is doing it tough and Hull FC are doing it tough but if they want someone to guide them through it, I'm certain he's the man because he's been there and got the T-shirt."

Hull FC were hammered by Leigh last time out. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Smith's men are preparing to face Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Challenge Cup takes centre stage.

Kear is hoping it proves to be a welcome distraction for his old club.

"It could give them the spark they need," said the 69-year-old, who also led Sheffield Eagles to a famous cup victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're certainly capable of going all the way. Just look at Coventry City in the FA Cup.

"At the minute, they look like a team that's shellshocked and have got absolutely zero confidence. That might turn around if they do play well and succeed in the cup."

Hull have seen neighbours Hull KR take over as the city's best trophy hope in recent times, with Willie Peters' men reaching last year's Challenge Cup final before falling agonisingly short at Wembley.

Rather than look across the river with envious eyes, Kear believes the Black and Whites should view it as a window into what their own future could look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hull KR are a club that have developed fantastically and are really on an upward trajectory," said Kear.

"That's something Tony Smith set them off on – and people need to remember that when he's getting all the criticism at Hull.