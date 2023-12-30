Four months on from penning a deal with Leeds Rhinos, Matt Frawley is beginning to win over the fans who were distinctly underwhelmed by his return to Super League.

The reaction to the signing of the Australian half-back said as much about the club as the player himself.

Leeds have fallen on hard times since winning their eighth Super League title in 2017 – at least by their own lofty standards – and their recruitment has left a lot to be desired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As they limped towards an eighth-place finish, the addition of a player that struggled to get Huddersfield Giants firing did little to lift the mood.

The Rhinos have since recruited Sydney Roosters centre Paul Momirovski and Salford Red Devils pair Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers to alter perceptions.

If the signing did not make sense to some before, those same supporters may now be able to see how Frawley fits into Rohan Smith's new-look spine.

The scrum-half pulled the strings to good effect in an encouraging non-competitive debut against Wakefield Trinity, the first step to laying any lingering doubts to rest after rebuilding his career at Canberra Raiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm my harshest critic," Frawley told The Yorkshire Post. "I want to prove it to myself more than anyone else.

Matt Frawley made his non-competitive debut for the Rhinos on Boxing Day. (Photo: Steve Riding)

"I had to strip my game right back because I came back from the England experience a bit unsure and lost a bit of confidence.

"I got the chance to play fairly consistently at the back end of last season in big games and finals games. It's something I've definitely taken a lot of confidence out of.

"What I've become a lot better at is not reading or listening to anything outside so I'm oblivious to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure there's plenty of sprays but I'm used to it now. If I read too much into it, I would have retired 10 years ago.

Matt Frawley is making a positive impression at Leeds. (Photo: James Hardisty)

"It's just about proving myself right."

Frawley made 22 appearances in a struggling Huddersfield side in 2019 after stepping into Danny Brough's shoes.

The Giants only escaped relegation on the final night of the Super League season and Frawley went home at the end of the year.

"It was a bit of a rollercoaster, to be honest," he recalled.

Matt Frawley struggled to make his mark at Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On reflection, there were probably a couple of things that made it difficult. When you're losing games, it puts pressure on you. I was only 24 at the time so was missing home a bit.

"I still look back on it as a really good experience. The footy side of things wasn't great but I learnt plenty of lessons about myself going through a few dark periods.

"It's part of the journey. I got to go home for four years so it was the best thing for me in hindsight.

"I've come back to the right opportunity for me. There are only a couple of clubs I was genuinely interested in coming back to – and Leeds were number one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had the option to stay at Canberra but wanted to come over to test myself. I jumped at the chance to come to Leeds."

Frawley, who began his career with Canterbury Bulldogs, largely worked on his game in the NSW Cup after being limited to 22 appearances for the Raiders.

Matt Frawley, left, chats to former Huddersfield team-mate Scott Grix, who is now one of Leeds' assistant coaches. (Photo: James Hardisty)

His time back in Australia taught him to stick to what he is good at.

"I definitely think I know my game more," added the 29-year-old, a tryscorer in Canberra's play-off defeat to Newcastle Knights at the end of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knowing what I can't do is probably a big thing that's underrated. When I first came over here, I probably put a bit too much on my plate and tried to be someone I'm not.

"There's a lot of pressure on a half-back, which I love and is why I play the position, but I think now I'm a lot more comfortable in how I am as a player and the strengths I can bring to the team.

"I didn't really know that back then and probably tried to wear a few too many hats, whereas now I know exactly what I can do and what I can't do. I've got an environment here that know that as well, which is a key thing.

"Controlling a game has always been my strength but that has gone to another level now being older and having more experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boxing Day run-out allowed Frawley to blow away the cobwebs and get a feel for English conditions again.

Whereas he was stepping into the unknown in 2019, Frawley knows exactly what to expect on his return to Super League.

"It's definitely a massive help having that experience of the weather, lifestyle and being away from home," he said.

"There's nothing new to me here. It was a bit of a weird feeling coming back, sort of like I hadn't really left. That was a good thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're familiar with the city. We lived in Huddersfield when we were here last time but used to come to Leeds all the time.