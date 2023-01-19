Jake Clifford is a man on a mission ahead of his first season in Super League with Hull FC.

The Australian touched down in England six weeks ago after escaping the NRL goldfish bowl for a fresh start on this side of the world.

By his own admission, he has limited knowledge of Super League.

However, that has not stopped the former Junior Kangaroos captain from setting lofty ambitions.

"I want to win Super League and the Challenge Cup," Clifford told The Yorkshire Post.

"It would be awesome to get this team back into the finals as the first step – but the ultimate goal is to win both competitions.

"If we do that, it means we're playing good footy as a team and I'll have done my job.

"We've travelled around a bit since we got here but now it's business time. I'm not here to stuff around. Hopefully we can get this team back in the finals."

Jake Clifford is one of Hull FC's big signings for 2023. (Photo: Hull FC)

The Black and Whites have not reached the play-offs since 2020, when they got to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final under interim boss Andy Last.

Tony Smith will try where Brett Hodgson failed after being tasked with bringing a feel-good factor back to the club.

Clifford believes the building blocks are in place to enjoy a strong season.

"From what I've seen of training and other teams, I definitely feel like we can do a job," said Clifford.

Jake Clifford has swapped Newcastle Knights for Hull FC. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"You don't see too much Super League over in Australia but from what I've heard it's pretty fast and a very attacking style.

"I'm hoping to get some confidence over here and play some good footy."

The NRL is all Clifford had even known after coming through the ranks at North Queensland Cowboys.

The 25-year-old admits he took something of a leap of faith by accepting the opportunity to revitalise his career in Super League.

Jake Clifford scores a try for North Queensland Cowboys. (Picture: Getty Images)

"It's a little bit like that," he said.

"Video is going to be pretty crucial for me. I know players from ex-NRL teams that have moved over here so I kind of have an idea about them. I'll have to do a bit of research on the other footy players over here.

"I'm looking forward to that side of it. Over in Australia, I got a sense of how teams like to play but I'm stepping into the unknown here. I'm excited for that challenge."

Clifford turned heads as a junior and enjoyed a promising start to his professional career after being named the Cowboys' Rookie of the Year in 2018, as well as Queensland Cup Half-back of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

He went on to represent the Prime Minister's XIII and captained the Junior Kangaroos to victory over the Junior Kiwis.

Five years on from his NRL debut, Clifford has yet to truly fulfil his potential.

Jake Clifford, left, and Tex Hoy, right, were team-mates at Newcastle Knights. (Photo: Hull FC)

He feels stronger for the challenges he faced back home, latterly with Newcastle Knights.

"I think I've grown every year," said Clifford.

"That comes with age but also handling the media which is very big over there.

"When you're not playing good as a team, it's all on the halves. On the flipside, if you're winning, you get the credit. It works both ways.

"It's a bit of a goldfish bowl. If you do have a bad week, it's all about resetting and going again the next week. One of the things I've learned is you can't dwell on what's happened.

"Dealing with that and the outside noise, I definitely feel like I've grown as a person. My main goal is to let my footy do the talking."

Clifford has been handed the number seven jersey and will ultimately partner Jake Trueman once the former Castleford Tigers stand-off returns from injury.

The Cairns-born playmaker will be pulling the strings in 2023 as Hull's chief organiser.

"I want to control the team and let Truey, Benny (Ben McNamara) and Texy (Tex Hoy) do their thing playing out wide.

"If I just get the boys around the park and get those types of players in dangerous situations, I'm sure they'll ice them off."

Clifford and Hoy have picked up where they left off after becoming close friends at the Knights.

"When Texy got over here early, I was messaging him every day asking how training and the boys were," added Clifford.

"It's made the transition a lot easier, especially with our partners knowing each other.

"I've seen some highlights of the other boys so I knew I was coming over to a classy team. I'm excited to lead them around."

Clifford is poised to make his non-competitive debut for the Black and Whites in Sunday's friendly at Sheffield Eagles.

Although his first six weeks have been a whirlwind, he feels in good shape for his first appearance since sustaining a broken arm in August.

"I'm looking at about 30 minutes," said Clifford.

"It'll be good to have a hit-out in the conditions and get the boys used to how I play and how they like to play as well.

"It all happens very quickly over here. Back in Australia you've got another eight weeks until you're playing your first game.