The 30-year-old joined the Tigers from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2020 campaign and has established himself as a dependable member of the pack.

“I’m over the moon to be staying,” said Griffin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think the club is going really well and I like the direction it is going in. I like the way I’m playing at the minute and the way I'm being played in games.

“I know what I am as a player: I don’t do the pretty things I suppose but I like to think I work hard and grind out for the team, doing the things that might not get noticed by fans but the coaches and the boys notice.

"If I give them that, that is all that matters to me."

Castleford have been beset by injuries throughout the year but Griffin has been a regular, missing only two games.

Tigers head coach Lee Radford believes Griffin is getting better with age.

George Griffin is staying at Wheldon Road. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“George is really good around the place," said Radford.

"He is a senior bloke that comes in and does all the off-field stuff really well. He trains with intensity and is very rarely not on the field and rarely in the physio room – touch wood.

"He brings a lot off the field and ticks a lot of boxes for what I am after on the field as well. Week in, week out he has been really high in our wrestle areas and his ruck tempo defensively is on point most weeks too.

“His career has maybe been a bit of a slow burner; he is improving year on year and I think his progression is steady.