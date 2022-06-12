The former New Zealand international has been selected by All Stars head coach Ellery Hanley after excelling in the role at club level.
Kenny-Dowall has missed only one game since joining the Robins at the end of 2019, scoring three tries in 14 Super League outings this season.
“I’m buzzing,” said the 34-year-old, who won 21 caps for New Zealand.
“It’s going to be a massive honour and privilege to go in there this week and represent my club and the boys.
"I’m looking forward to getting into camp, meeting all the boys and having a great week.
“I’m very grateful and blessed for Ellery giving me the opportunity to come into camp and lead the boys out.
"I’m just over the moon to be a part of this and test myself against great players.”
The England and All Stars squads will be announced tomorrow.