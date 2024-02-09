'I'm proper nervous': Jake Connor feeling strain of being a coach ahead of Siddal's Challenge Cup date with Wakefield Trinity
The 29-year-old is in his second year as an assistant coach at the Halifax-based amateur club, a role he combines with his day job at Huddersfield Giants.
Siddal's reward for beating Clock Face Miners in round two is a date with Championship favourites Wakefield, giving the National Conference League Premier Division outfit the chance to pack out their Exley Lane home.
Such is the gulf between the sides, Connor has spent the build-up pleading with some of his former team-mates to take the weekend off.
"I'm proper nervous," he said. "I don't get nervous for my own games but it's made me nervous this week.
"Daryl Powell is going to name a full-strength team by all accounts.
"I've been begging Jez (Jermaine McGillvary) and Josh Griffin to pull out but it's not going to happen.
"We got Sheffield last year and a few injuries off the back of that which disrupted our season. If you're running at that right side, there will be some sore bodies."
As well as Sheffield Eagles, Siddal have hosted Toronto Wolfpack and Newcastle Thunder in recent times.
Saturday’s visit of Wakefield promises to be the biggest occasion yet for the community club.
"They're buzzing," added Connor. "You're not sure if it's ever going to happen again.
"They're in the Championship but let's face it, it's a Super League team. Our players have always wondered what it's like to go up against a team like that and now they've got the opportunity to do it. They'll feel the strength and speed of it.
"I'm going to look forward to some of them struggling but hopefully some of them put a good account of themselves out there as well."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.