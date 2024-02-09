The 29-year-old is in his second year as an assistant coach at the Halifax-based amateur club, a role he combines with his day job at Huddersfield Giants.

Siddal's reward for beating Clock Face Miners in round two is a date with Championship favourites Wakefield, giving the National Conference League Premier Division outfit the chance to pack out their Exley Lane home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such is the gulf between the sides, Connor has spent the build-up pleading with some of his former team-mates to take the weekend off.

"I'm proper nervous," he said. "I don't get nervous for my own games but it's made me nervous this week.

"Daryl Powell is going to name a full-strength team by all accounts.

"I've been begging Jez (Jermaine McGillvary) and Josh Griffin to pull out but it's not going to happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got Sheffield last year and a few injuries off the back of that which disrupted our season. If you're running at that right side, there will be some sore bodies."

Jake Connor will be on the sideline in Siddal colours on Saturday. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

As well as Sheffield Eagles, Siddal have hosted Toronto Wolfpack and Newcastle Thunder in recent times.

Saturday’s visit of Wakefield promises to be the biggest occasion yet for the community club.

"They're buzzing," added Connor. "You're not sure if it's ever going to happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're in the Championship but let's face it, it's a Super League team. Our players have always wondered what it's like to go up against a team like that and now they've got the opportunity to do it. They'll feel the strength and speed of it.